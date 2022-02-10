Kanye West Says Billie Eilish Insulted Travis Scott, Threatens to Pull Out of Coachella; Eilish Responds

UPDATED: Kanye West took to Instagram on Thursday to call out Billie Eilish for comments she made at a recent show about concert safety, which West apparently perceived were targeted at rapper and Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott.

Despite Eilish never having mentioned Scott, West posted on Instagram a screenshot from hip-hop account @RapSeaTV that reads, “Billie Eilish dissed Travis Scott at her concert after she stopped the show to give her fan an inhaler! ‘I wait for the people to be okay before I keep going.'”

Responding in his own caption, West wrote, “Come on Billie we love you. Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen.”

West added: “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella, but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

A couple of hours after he posted, Eilish responded in the comments: “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan,” she wrote.

Both Eilish and West are scheduled to headline with Coachella festival in April.

Perhaps not coincidentally, it looks like West will be appearing with Alicia Keys on a Fivio Foreign song dropping Thursday night.

During her Feb. 5 concert at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Eilish paused the show after seeing a distressed fan in the audience.

“Do you need an inhaler? Who needs it?” Eilish said, pointing into the crowd. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one? Guys, give it some time. Don’t crowd…We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be ok until I keep going.”

West and Eilish are both set to headline this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, held in Indio, Calif. from April 15-17 and 22-24. Scott was originally booked as a headliner but was removed from the festival following the Astroworld tragedy, which left 10 concertgoers dead and hundreds injured.

