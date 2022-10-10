Kacey Musgraves Calls Out Ted Cruz With ‘High Horse’ Lyric at Austin City Limits: ‘I Said What I Said’

During her performance at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, country star Kacey Musgraves took a dig at Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

While performing her song “High Horse,” Musgraves put a new spin on the pre-chorus, singing: “Everyone knows someone who kills the buzz, every time they open up their mouth — Ted Cruz! I said what I said.”

The disco-influenced song, from her 2018 album “Golden Hour,” tells off someone who is “classic in the wrong way” and thinks they are above everyone else. Musgraves, a Texas native, was cheered by the ACL crowd after the diss.

The singer also reportedly took a shot at the Supreme Court, telling the audience, “F the Supreme Court, honestly. We’re in a weird time but we’ve got each other… There is a light. I promise.”

Musgraves has never been shy to share her political opinions, often calling out legislators for standing in the way of equality. After Alabama passed restrictive abortion legislation in 2019, she tweeted, “Sooo what’s gonna happen when one of those Alabama senators knocks up one of his mistresses?” Musgraves also joined Planned Parenthood’s Bans Off My Body campaign alongside over 100 other artists protesting restrictions to body autonomy in Georgia and Alabama.

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Musgraves tweeted: “If you love an LGBTQ+ person and you’re planning on voting for Donald Trump in November, that’s an act of violence against them.” Musgraves’ 2018 self-acceptance song “Rainbow” has been largely adopted as an ode to her LGBTQ fans.

Watch a video of Musgraves calling out Cruz below.

you can tell @KaceyMusgraves is a real Texan by the volume of her hair and how much she hates Ted Cruz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HNXbN0xjo3 — Cat Cardenas (@catrcardenas) October 10, 2022



