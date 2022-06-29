Justin Timberlake, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Halsey, Pusha T to Be Featured on Calvin Harris’ New Album

On Wednesday, producer/DJ/recording artist Calvin Harris shared the news of his new album “Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2,” the follow-up to his critically acclaimed “Vol. 1” from 2017, with nearly 20 mostly marquee artists named as collaborators for the Ag. 5 release, from Justin Timberlake to Pusha T to Halsey to Snoop Dogg.

Harris uploaded a minute-long teaser video to his social media — complete with a view of crashing waves and funky guitar riffs — to announce the collaborations, which also include Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Charlie Puth, Shenseea, Tinashe, Normani, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Latto, Swae Lee and Jorja Smith.

This announcement comes after the Scottish producer already teased the album with Dua Lipa and Young Thug’s mutual participation in the album’s first single “Potion,” released in May. Around the same time, he tweeted the second volume would be “the maddest album I’ve ever put together by a lonnnggg way.”

Pharrell, Young Thug, Snoop Dogg and Migos’ Offset are some of the returning artists from Vol. 1 to appear on Vol. 2. The first volume of “Funk Wav Bounces” included A-list hits like the Frank Ocean and Migos-featuring “Slide,” “Rollin” with Future and Khalid and “Feels” with Pharrell, Katy Perry and Big Sean.

News of the collection comes just as some of the world’s biggest artists have released their very own dance music tracks. Just weeks ago, Drake surprise-dropped his new album, “Honestly, Nevermind,” and ushered in a renewed wave of interest in house music. That was then followed up by Beyonce, who also surprise-dropped her new house-inspired single, “Break My Soul.”