Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining ‘Justice’ Tour Dates

Justin Bieber will be cutting his rescheduled world tour short due to his ongoing health issues, according to a post in TMZ that was confirmed to Variety by his reps. On Tuesday morning, the singer said that he needed to take a break from performing “to make my health the priority right now.”

At the time of this article’s publication, the announcement was only posted on TMZ and not on Bieber’s website or social media accounts.

After pandemic-related delays, Bieber’s “Justice World Tour” launched in March, but an additional 70 shows are scheduled through March of 2023. The affected dates are in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

The announcement comes as a surprise, as Bieber was posting photos from his appearance at the Rock in Rio festival the night before.

Justin Bieber postponed his North American tour early in June, after previously announcing that he is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In Bieber’s case, the rare virus has caused facial paralysis.

After sharing his diagnosis on Instagram on June 10, Bieber postponed his early June dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City, and then followed with the remainder of the North American leg of the tour.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face,” Bieber said in a two-and-a-half minute video, demonstrating his condition.