Justin Bieber to Resume ‘Justice’ Tour After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber will resume his “Justice” world tour on July 31, a rep for the singer has confirmed to Variety, after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome forced him to postpone a brace of North American tour dates early last month.

The singer’s massive world tour, which has 75 scheduled dates, will resume with a performance at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, and follow with five dates in Europe into August before heading to South America in September. It continues in South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand before returning to Europe in January through March.

There is no update on the rescheduled North American dates, but it seems likely they will be rescheduled for next Spring. No announcement of the tour’s resumption was made on the singer’s social media accounts, but the dates are posted on his website.

Justin Bieber postponed his remaining North American tour dates early in June, after previously announcing that he is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In Bieber’s case, the rare virus has caused facial paralysis.

After sharing his diagnosis on Instagram on June 10, Bieber postponed his early June dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City, and then followed with the remainder of the North American leg of the tour.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face,” Bieber said in a two-and-a-half minute video, demonstrating his condition.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious. As you can see.”

After announcing the first round of canceled dates, Bieber said, “I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse … To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

“It will go back to normal,” Bieber said in his June 10 video. “[It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”