Justin Bieber Postpones Remaining North American Tour Dates After Ramsay Hunt Diagnosis

Justin Bieber postponed his remaining North American tour dates Friday, after previously announcing that he is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome. In Bieber’s case, the rare virus has caused facial paralysis.

“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining U.S. tour shows scheduled for June and early July will be postponed,” reads a post on the Justice Tour’s Instagram page.

After sharing his diagnosis on Instagram on June 10, Bieber postponed his early June dates in Washington, D.C., Toronto and New York City.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on the side of my face,” Bieber said in a two-and-a-half minute video, demonstrating his condition. “So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious. As you can see.”

After announcing the first round of canceled dates, Bieber said, “I’ve done everything to get better but my sickness is getting worse … To all my people I love you so much and I’m gonna rest and get better!”

Bieber’s remaining tour dates begin on July 31 in Europe and continue into next year. As of now, those shows, of which there are 75 currently scheduled, are still on. The dates include stops in Italy, Brazil, Japan, Denmark and more, with a final show in Poland on March 25, 2023.

“It will go back to normal,” Bieber said in his June 10 video. “[It will take] time, and we don’t know how much time that’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be okay. And I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason. I’m not sure what that is right now. But in the meantime, I’m gonna rest.”

Among the canceled dates are stops in Milwaukee and Inglewood, Calif. The Justice Tour Instagram post added that “details on rescheduled U.S. dates will be made public shortly.”