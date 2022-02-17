Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Tour Hopes to Get Fans Involved With Climate Action, Criminal Justice Reform, Voter Registration

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour – launching February 18 in San Diego and spanning more than 90 dates in more than 20 countries — aims to bring “Justice In Action” to every corner of the globe.

Bieber has teamed up with Propeller to reward his fans for taking action. Every night on the tour, Propeller will enable fans to enter to win a VIP ticket upgrade to watch the show from one of the best spots in the house; fans also will be able to enter to win a trip to meet Bieber in Paris at his Accor Arena show in 2023.

More to the point, Bieber will be using his platform to raise awareness and inspire his fans to sign petitions, follow impactful organizations on social media, register to vote, volunteer their time, donate, and more in support of efforts to raise money for the Generosity Foundation, help transform the criminal justice system with REFORM Alliance, and fight climate change with NRDC. The more actions a fan completes, the more they increase their chances of winning. Participating organization and full tour dates appear below.

Each night of tour there will be a local action curated by LIVE FREE to support criminal justice reforms at the local level. Fans will also be able to earn free concert tickets by participating in live trainings in select cities, focused on ending injustice in their communities.

According to the announcement, Bieber’s goal is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts.

The Justice World Tour is presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG. “Justice In Action” is a partnership between Justin Bieber, Propeller, Scooter Braun Projects, and more than eighteen partnering organizations, listed here:

LIST OF “JUSTICE IN ACTION” PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS

JUSTIN BIEBER, THE JUSTICE WORLD TOUR:

2022

February 18 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

February 20 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

February 22 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

February 24 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

February 26 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

February 28 San Jose, CA – SAP Center At San Jose

March 2 San Jose, CA – SAP Center At San Jose

March 4 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 7 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

March 8 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

March 11 Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 13 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 18 Tulsa, OK – Bok Center

March 21 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

March 22 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

March 25 Toronto, ON Canada – Scotiabank Arena

March 28 Ottawa, ON Canada – Canadian Tire Centre

March 29 Montreal, QC Canada – Bell Centre

March 31 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 1 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

April 4 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

April 6 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

April 7 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

April 9 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

April 11 Orlando, FL – Amway Center

April 13 Miami, FL – FTX Arena – Shipping & Receiving

April 19 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

April 21 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

April 24 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

April 25 St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 27 Austin, TX – Moody Center

April 29 Houston, TX – Toyota Center

May 1 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

May 4 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

May 6 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

May 9 Chicago, IL – United Center

May 10 Chicago, IL – United Center

May 12 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

May 14 Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

May 16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

May 17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

May 22 Monterrey, MX – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey

May 23 Zapopan, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo

May 25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

May 26 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol

June 5 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

June 7 Toronto, ON Canada – Scotiabank Arena

June 8 Toronto, ON Canada – Scotiabank Arena

June 10 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

June 13 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 16 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

June 18 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

June 20 Boston, MA – TD Garden

June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest

August 5 Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl

August 7 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime

August 9 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park

September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio

September 7 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional

September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata

September 28 Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium

October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium

October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park

November 22 Perth, Australia – HBF Park

November 26 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium

November 30 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium

December 3 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium

December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium

December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium

2023

January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

January 16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

January 18 Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

January 21 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

January 23 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center

January 25 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

January 31 Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena

February 2 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle

February 4 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

February 8 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

February 11 Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live

February 13 & 14 London, UK – The O2

February 22 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

February 25 Manchester, UK – AO Arena

February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena

March 6 Paris, France – Accor Arena

March 9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle

March 11 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena

March 12 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

March 15 Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena

March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle

March 25 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena