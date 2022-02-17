Justin Bieber’s ‘Justice’ Tour Hopes to Get Fans Involved With Climate Action, Criminal Justice Reform, Voter Registration

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour – launching February 18 in San Diego and spanning more than 90 dates in more than 20 countries — aims to bring “Justice In Action” to every corner of the globe.
Bieber has teamed up with Propeller to reward his fans for taking action. Every night on the tour, Propeller will enable fans to enter to win a VIP ticket upgrade to watch the show from one of the best spots in the house; fans also will be able to enter to win a trip to meet Bieber in Paris at his Accor Arena show in 2023.
More to the point, Bieber will be using his platform to raise awareness and inspire his fans to sign petitions, follow impactful organizations on social media, register to vote, volunteer their time, donate, and more in support of efforts to raise money for the Generosity Foundation, help transform the criminal justice system with REFORM Alliance, and fight climate change with NRDC. The more actions a fan completes, the more they increase their chances of winning. Participating organization and full tour dates appear below.
Each night of tour there will be a local action curated by LIVE FREE to support criminal justice reforms at the local level. Fans will also be able to earn free concert tickets by participating in live trainings in select cities, focused on ending injustice in their communities.
According to the announcement, Bieber’s goal is to inspire millions of individual actions, help connect his fans to important causes, and provide participating groups with a new foundation of supporters, all while registering voters and raising awareness and funds for critical local and national justice efforts.
The Justice World Tour is presented by T-Mobile and promoted by AEG. “Justice In Action” is a partnership between Justin Bieber, Propeller, Scooter Braun Projects, and more than eighteen partnering organizations, listed here:
LIST OF “JUSTICE IN ACTION” PARTICIPATING ORGANIZATIONS
- Active Minds IG: @active_minds
- Alexandria House IG: @alexandriahousela
- Anti-Recidivism Coalition IG: @antirecidivismcoalition
- Backline IG: @backline.care
- Fund for Guaranteed Income IG: @fund4gi
- Generosity Foundation
- Hollaback! IG: @ihollagram
- Impact Justice IG: @impactjustice
- Last Prisoner Project IG: @lastprisonerproject
- LIFT Communities IG: @lift_communities
- LIVE FREE IG: @livefreeusa
- NRDC IG: @NRDC_org
- Poor People’s Campaign IG: @poorpeoplescampaign
- REFORM Alliance IG: @REFORM
- Stop AAPI Hate IG: @stopaapihate
- The King Center IG: @thekingcenter
- This Is About Humanity IG: @thisisabouthumanity
- Turbovote
JUSTIN BIEBER, THE JUSTICE WORLD TOUR:
2022
February 18 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
February 20 Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
February 22 Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
February 24 Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
February 26 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
February 28 San Jose, CA – SAP Center At San Jose
March 2 San Jose, CA – SAP Center At San Jose
March 4 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 7 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
March 8 Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
March 11 Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 13 Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 16 Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 18 Tulsa, OK – Bok Center
March 21 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
March 22 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
March 25 Toronto, ON Canada – Scotiabank Arena
March 28 Ottawa, ON Canada – Canadian Tire Centre
March 29 Montreal, QC Canada – Bell Centre
March 31 Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
April 1 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
April 4 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
April 6 Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex
April 7 Jacksonville, FL – Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
April 9 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
April 11 Orlando, FL – Amway Center
April 13 Miami, FL – FTX Arena – Shipping & Receiving
April 19 Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
April 21 Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
April 24 Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
April 25 St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 27 Austin, TX – Moody Center
April 29 Houston, TX – Toyota Center
May 1 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
May 4 Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
May 6 Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
May 9 Chicago, IL – United Center
May 10 Chicago, IL – United Center
May 12 Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
May 14 Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
May 16 Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
May 17 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
May 22 Monterrey, MX – Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey
May 23 Zapopan, Mexico – Estadio 3 de Marzo
May 25 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
May 26 Mexico City, Mexico – Foro Sol
June 5 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
June 7 Toronto, ON Canada – Scotiabank Arena
June 8 Toronto, ON Canada – Scotiabank Arena
June 10 Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
June 13 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 14 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
June 16 Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
June 18 Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
June 20 Boston, MA – TD Garden
June 24 Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater
August 3 Skanderborg, Denmark – Smukfest
August 5 Malmo, Sweden – Bigslap Xl
August 7 Trondheim, Norway – Trondheim Summertime
August 9 Helsinki, Finland – Kaisaniemen Park
September 4 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Rock In Rio
September 7 Santiago, Chile – Estadio Nacional
September 10 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Estadio Único de La Plata
September 28 Cape Town, South Africa – Cape Town Stadium
October 1 Johannesburg, South Africa – Johannesburg FNB Stadium
October 13 Tel Aviv, Israel – HaYarkon Park
November 22 Perth, Australia – HBF Park
November 26 Melbourne, Australia – Marvel Stadium
November 30 Sydney, Australia – Sydney Football Stadium
December 3 Brisbane, Australia – Suncorp Stadium
December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium
December 7 Auckland, New Zealand – Mt Smart Stadium
2023
January 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
January 16 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
January 18 Zürich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
January 21 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
January 23 Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
January 25 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
January 27 & 28 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
January 31 Cologne, Germany – LANXESS Arena
February 2 Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle
February 4 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
February 8 Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
February 11 Aberdeen, UK – P&J Live
February 13 & 14 London, UK – The O2
February 22 Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
February 25 Manchester, UK – AO Arena
February 26 Sheffield, UK – Utilita Arena
March 6 Paris, France – Accor Arena
March 9 Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle
March 11 Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena
March 12 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
March 15 Stockholm, Sweden – Tele2 Arena
March 17 & 18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
March 20 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
March 24 Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
March 25 Krakow, Poland – TAURON Arena