Three Injured in Shooting Outside Afterparty for Justin Bieber L.A. Concert

Three individuals were injured in a shooting outside The Nice Guy lounge on N La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles early Saturday morning. The incident occurred while the venue was hosting an afterparty for a Justin Bieber concert.

The three victims — men aged 19, 24 and 60 — heard a fight breakout outside of the venue at around 2:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told Variety. Multiple rounds were fired, striking the three men. Two were transported from the restaurant to a local hospital by the Los Angeles fire department, while the third was later moved to a hospital after leaving the crime scene. All victims are now in stable condition. There is currently no information available on suspects in the incident.

The afterparty was set just down the street from the Pacific Design Center, which hosted Justin Bieber as part of h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend event earlier in the evening. The two-day event is meant to celebrate sports, fashion, entertainment and music ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday. Homecoming Weekend has been planned to host a series of high-profile performers through Saturday evening.

During last night’s festivities, Bieber performed a 30-minute set to a crowd of about 1,500 individuals, with Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan and Scooter Braun among those in attendance. The performance wrapped at around midnight. The afterparty reportedly hosted Bieber and his wife, Hailey, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby and Kodak Black, though it remains uncertain whether these celebrities were still in attendance when the shooting occurred.

Variety has reached out to representatives for Bieber and Homecoming Weekend for comment.