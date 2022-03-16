Joni Mitchell Gets Her Own SiriusXM Channel Leading Into MusiCares Honor

Joni Mitchell will be getting her own SiriusXM channel, starting today, pegged to her upcoming pre-Grammys MusiCares honor as that org’s person of the year.

The time-limited Mitchell channel will be on the service in different time frames in its app and satellite iterations. It starts earlier on the SiriusX app, premiering today and running for about a month, through April 14. On the SiriusXM satellite service, it’ll be up for a shorter time — a week — bowing on Channel 105 on March 30 and wrapping up seven days later on April 5.

Both the app and satellite versions of the Mitchell channel encompass the date when the singer-songwriter will be honored by the Recording Academy’s MusiCares charity at its annual gala dinner, this time happening in Las Vegas, where the Grammys will also take place two days later.

“Joni Mitchell redefined female musicianship with her songwriting, complexity, and voice, which has had a profound influence on musicians that have followed her” said Steve Blatter, senior VP and general manager of music programming at SiriusXM, in a statement. “Not only is this channel an ode to Mitchell’s integral impact on music and her timeless songs, but also a carefully curated collaboration we are honored to be a part of and have our listeners experience.”

In a statement released by the service, Mitchell said, “It’s a thrill to have my own SiriusXM channel.”

The creation of a Mitchell channel comes after the service received some criticism for having vastly more of its dedicated channels devoted to male artists than to women.