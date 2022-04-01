Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion to Present at Grammy Awards

The Grammy Awards have announced the roster of presenters for the big show on Sunday night: current nominees Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell and Questlove; Grammy winners Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Bonnie Raitt, and Keith Urban; past Grammy nominees Kelsea Ballerini and Avril Lavigne; actor-musicians Jared Leto and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez; and actor Anthony Mackie.

Previously announced Grammy performers include J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Cynthia Erivo, H.E.R., Lady Gaga, John Legend, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Maverick City Music, Nas, Aymée Nuviola, Leslie Odom, Jr., Ben Platt, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Chris Stapleton, Billy Strings, Carrie Underwood, and Rachel Zegler. The show will also have a special tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died at the age of 50 last week while the band was on tour in South America.

The show will also highlight three musical genres — gospel/Christian, tropical Latin and bluegrass — that are not traditionally part of the show, presumably as bumpers leading into commercial breaks. The list of artists set to appear in that format are Maverick City Music, Aymée Nuviola and Billy Strings, respectively. Maverick City Music is nominated in gospel and Christian music categories. Nuviola is up for tropical Latin album, while Strings is a contender for American roots and bluegrass album honors.

The Grammys, again hosted by Trevor Noah, will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.