Johnny Depp to Tour With the Hollywood Vampires Next Summer

Johnny Depp is headed to Europe for an overseas tour with his band Hollywood Vampires, which includes rock luminaries such as Joe Perry, Alice Cooper and Tommy Henriksen.

The supergroup had previously canceled a tour back in March because of pandemic-related obstacles. “We kept trying to make it happen, but unfortunately due to the uncertainty of COVID-19 travel restrictions, it is just not possible,” they wrote in a statement at the time.

Now, the group plans to reunite with fans in Germany and Luxembourg for a scheduled six shows. Their first gig is slated for June 2023, at the Rudolf Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany and their last will be on June 30 in Mainz, Germany.

Depp has been performing alongside Jeff Beck as a guest on his live shows — which made headlines when the actor traveled to Europe to begin performing with the legendary guitarist just prior to his trial verdict against Amber Heard. Depp will convene with Beck again for a run of shows in Europe until the tour wraps up on July 25 in Paris.

Additionally, Beck and Depp have collaborated on a new album, titled “18.” They are releasing the joint album on July 15 with the set’s first single, “This Is A Song For Miss Hedy Lamarr,” already having been released.