John Mayer Tests Positive for Covid-19, Reschedules Four Tour Dates

Just three days after two of his bandmembers tested positive for Covid-19, John Mayer has as well, and rescheduled four tour dates for May.

“Whelp. More members of the band tested positive for Covid today, and I was one of them,” Mayer wrote on Instagram late Thursday. “This means we have to reschedule the next four shows, which we’ve already rescheduled and posted above. I’m so sorry to make you change your plans. This is a bummer for everyone in the band and crew, to say nothing of the question hanging over everyone’s head – mine included – as to how I tested positive on PCR twice in two months. (The first was extremely mild, but this one’s got the better of me.) We’ll give you everything we’ve got at these upcoming shows, just as soon as we rest up and regroup. With love and appreciation… me.”

After drummer Steve Ferrone and backing singer Carlos Ricketts both tested positive on Monday, fans at Madison Square Garden got a hastily improvised, largely acoustic set from Mayer that featured Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson — drummer for the Roots, musical director of “The Tonight Show” and director and producer of the Oscar- and Grammy-nominated “Summer of Soul” documentary — filling in for Ferrone on five songs, apparently at “an hour’s notice.”

After the show, Mayer wrote on Instagram: “Tonight’s show was special in ways that I’m still processing. We send our love to @steve_ferrone and @made4good in hopes they traipse through Covid and return to the stage quickly.

“My boundless appreciation goes out to the legendary @questlove, who stepped in on an hour’s notice to help end the show on such a powerful and definitive note.

“The brilliant musicians in this band stepped up in ways that I will never forget, and will bond us forever.

“Most importantly, I thank everyone in attendance whose enthusiasm and energy in the face of some disappointing news lifted us all to something far greater than I could have ever expected. It’s the honor of my life to share these nights of music with you. The next couple of tour stops will feature this format (minus the very otherwise-engaged @questlove) and I will devote every moment to making sure we bring you the best show we can. Thank you, NYC. ♥️”