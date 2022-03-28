John Legend to Be Honored at Grammy Week Black Music Collective Event

The Recording Academy has announced that 12-time Grammy-winner John Legend will be honored during its Black Music Collective event taking place during Grammy Week. Legend will be receiving the first-ever Recording Academy Global Impact Award for his personal and professional achievements in the music industry.

Fast-rising R&B singer Summer Walker will perform and D-Nice will be spinning music throughout the night, with MC Lyte as the voice of the evening, Adam Blackstone as the musical director and legendary producer Jimmy Jam making remarks. Additional special guests to be announced at a later date.

The inaugural Black Music Collective event, which has been on the Grammy Week calendar for several months, is taking place at Resorts World Las Vegas on Sat, April 2, 2022, the evening before the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

“It is our distinct honor to celebrate John Legend as the inaugural recipient of the Recording Academy Honors’ Global Impact Award,” said Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Co-President of the Recording Academy. “John is one of the most important artists of our time, someone who leads by example and pushes important boundaries consistently across music, philanthropy and activism. His contributions and impact to music and our culture are unparalleled.”

“On behalf of the Black Music Collective, we are honored to bring together some of the most influential creatives of our time to celebrate John Legend ahead of Music’s Biggest Night®,” said Riggs Morales, Chair of the Black Music Collective. “This event is a reflection of our continued work as we strive to celebrate the greatest and brightest in Black music who transcend beyond race and genre.”

Legend is not only a 12-time Grammy-winning artist, he has performed at many benefit concerts to raise awareness of social issues, and in 2014 founded the FREEAMERICA campaign, which aims to help end mass incarceration in the United States. He is currently a part of the Recording Academy’s Board of Trustees and is an Honorary Chair of the Black Music Collective.

Sponsored by Binance, IBM, Mastercard, Hilton, GREY GOOSE Vodka, and Amazon Music, this event will bring together the biggest stars and executives in the music business under one roof for an evening to remember.