Hayley Orrantia to Star in Jimmie Allen Music Video ‘Be Alright’

“The Goldbergs’” Hayley Orrantia is set to star in Jimmie Allen’s upcoming music video “Be Alright.”

The video is set in New York City in the 1960s with Orrantia playing a down-on-her-luck character called Eve. Things start looking up when she encounters an “old friend with a new mantra” played by Allen.

The video was shot on the Warner Bros. lot earlier this month and is choreographed by “Dancing with the Stars” choreographer Tessandra Chavez. Dakota Diel (“Army of the Dead”) was on board as director of photography.

Allen is a chart-topping country star who last year won the Country Music Association’s new artist of the year award. He has appeared on “American Idol” as both a contestant and, more recently, a guest mentor, and last year placed seventh on “Dancing With the Stars” alongside his partner Emma Slater. He can currently be seen in “Cardi Tries” alongside Cardi B.

Orrantia is best known for playing Erica Goldberg on ten seasons of “The Goldbergs” and has also starred in “Christmas Is Canceled” and “Schooled.” She is repped by Sheva Cohen at APA.

Allen is repped by Peter DeSantis and Riley Folsom at UTA.

NOTE: This article was updated to reflect that “Be Alright” is set to be a music video and not a feature.