Jesse Powell, R&B Singer Best Known for ‘90s Hit ‘You,’ Dies at 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer best known for his 1999 hit “You,” died on Sept. 13 in his Los Angeles home. The news was confirmed via social media by his sisters and singer-songwriters Tamara and Trina Powell. He was 51.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved son, brother and uncle Jesse Powell. He passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home,” wrote Tamara in an Instagram caption on Tuesday night. “The family asks for privacy at this time as we mourn this tremendous loss and celebrate his everlasting legacy. Jesse loved music and he especially loved his fans who supported him throughout his career.”

The note was signed by “The Powell Family,” who ended their note by saying, “We want you all to know that you meant the world to him.”

No further details about Powell’s death are available at this time.

An Indiana native, Powell was born in the city of Gary on Sept. 12 in 1971 into a family of vocalists — both of his sisters are also recording artists and played under the duo of Trina & Tamara.

In 1996, Powell released his first single “All I Need” followed by his self-titled album which debuted the same year. By the time he was 23, Powell had scored his first breakthrough single, “You,” which appeared on his first album and was also included on his 1998 sophomore album “Bout It.” “You” proved to be a fan favorite and became Powell’s signature hit and first top 10 entry (peaking at No. 10) on the Billboard Hot 100.

The singer-songwriter went on to release four studio albums in total, with his last two bodies of work, “JP” and “Jesse,” released in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Shortly after his retirement, he continued to collaborate with other musicians and worked in television production.