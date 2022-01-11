Jerry Moss Tribute Concerts at Music Center Postponed Indefinitely

Two tribute concerts for Jerry Moss set to go down at L.A.’s Music Center Feb. 11-12 have been postponed indefinitely, due to the omicron surge, it was announced Tuesday.

The shows honoring Moss were to have featured a musical performance by his one-time partner in A&M Records, jazz man Herb Alpert, as well as turns by Sting, Burt Bacharach, Sergio Mendes and Merry Clayton plus a “special appearance” by Tim Curry.

Ticket holders for the benefit shows have several options — holding on to the tickets for a postponement date, obtaining a full refund or getting a credit on their Music Center account for a future purchase.

The February concerts were scheduled to be held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, part of the Music Center, of which Moss is a longtime patron. He and his wife Tina Moss gave the Music Center $25 million in 2020 to support new programming initiatives and partnerships. The outdoor plaza that joins the Dorothy Chandler to the Ahmanson and Mark Taper theaters on the other end was renamed Jerry Moss Plaza in his honor. Proceeds from the tribute concerts were earmarked for supporting free or low-cost access to arts programming at the Music Center for L.A. residents of modest means.

Moss stood at the helm of A&M with Alpert from the label’s founding in 1962 through the late 1980s. Sting (with and without the Police), Bacharach and Mendes had blockbuster success in their time at the label. (In Sting’s case, that still continues, as he remains signed to Interscope Geffen A&M, the imprint that was created after A&M fell into the hands of Universal Music Group following a sale by Moss and Alpert.)

Moss and Alpert’s time at A&M was celebrated in December in the two-part Epix documentary “Mr. A & Mr. M: The Story of A&M Records.”

Ticketholders should be receiving email messages about how to proceed in obtaining refunds, should they choose to, under the Music Center’s buyer assurance program.