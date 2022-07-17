Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are — finally — married.

According to a marriage license on the online records for Clark County, Nev., the couple’s official marriage was filed Saturday. The record is in both of their legal names — Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. Significantly, the record also indicates that Jennifer Lopez took on Affleck as her legal last name.

The news of Lopez and Affleck’s engagement first broke in April. In an edition of Lopez’s newsletter “On the JLo,” the singer and actress shared a teary-eyed video for her fans while sporting a green diamond engagement ring. She wrote, “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in a bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed.”

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were among the most prominent celebrity couples in the early 2000s. They made two films together. The first was 2003’s “Gigli,” which didn’t exactly light the box office on fire. By the time the Kevin Smith-directed “Jersey Girl” hit theaters in 2004, the couple had already announced that they’d broken up. The couple were engaged for a lengthy stretch of time, though they never officially tied the knot.

However, Lopez and Affleck reunited roughly one year ago and have been seemingly inseparable ever since. During their time apart, Lopez married singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004 before divorcing him in 2014. Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005. The two divorced in 2018.

In their professional lives, Affleck won an Oscar for producing best picture winner “Argo” and Lopez grew her fortune touring, acting in movies and recording music. A year ago, they found themselves back together, dating in the public eye, but without the same scrutiny from the celebrity press, which has evolved and become less critical since the turn of the century.

J. Kim Murphy contributed to this report.