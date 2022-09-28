Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’

Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9.

Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27.

Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed to be the cover art for “Misión Cumplida.”

“It’s a really special track,” Johnny said of the single, adding that it was written by Jenni in 2008. “I had the [hand-written lyrics] since 2016 in my room,” he said, but it wasn’t until this year that he found the song in an old hard drive and realized for the first time that it had in fact been recorded.

The rest of the project “fell into place,” as Johnny relayed his discoveries to Jenni’s manager who then tapped Banda MS’ Sergio Lizárraga to produce the single. Lizárraga reached out to some of Jenni’s former collaborators, who also had plenty of new ideas for the track. Describing the song’s creative process, Jacqie added, “We didn’t have to make it happen… she’s putting everything together.”

The rest of the panel was focused on Jenni’s long-lasting legacy in Mexican music, including her impact on daughter Chiquis’ music career. The singer is nominated in the banda music album category in the upcoming Latin Grammys for her fourth full-length set, “Abeja Reina.”

View the full panel below.