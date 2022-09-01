Jason Aldean’s PR Firm Resigns Following Wife’s Transphobic Comments

Jason Aldean’s publicity firm of 17 years, Nashville-based outfit the GreenRoom, has resigned following comments posted by Aldean’s wife, Brittany, that many have considered to be transphobic.

According to a report in Billboard, GreenRoom co-owner Tyne Parrish did not say Brittany Aldean’s comments were the reason for the split, the timing does not seem coincidental.

“Music has always been and remains The GreenRoom’s core focus, so we had to make the difficult decision after 17 years to step away from representing Jason,” Parrish said in a statement to the publication. “We aren’t the best people for the gig anymore, but will always be big fans of his music — he is one of the greatest live entertainers in country music.”

In an Instagram post on Aug. 23, Brittany Aldean — who has 2.2 million followers — posted a before-and-after makeup video with the caption, “I’d really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life.”

Jason Aldean responded in the comments with a laughing emoji and wrote, “Lmao!! Im glad they didn’t too, cause you and I wouldn’t have worked out.”

Three days later, Brittany wrote, “Advocating for the genital mutilation of children under the disguise of love and calling it ‘gender affirming care’ is one of the worst evils…Love is protecting your child until they are mature enough as an adult to make their own life decisions.”

The comment drew negative responses from many people, including country singer Maren Morris, who wrote, “It’s so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie.”

Brittany Aldean responded, saying her comments had been “taken out of context,” and also flogged a “Barbie-inspired” set of new conservative merchandise items. She and Jason have been outspoken in their opposition to President Joe Biden and support for right-leaning causes and opinions.

Parish and a rep for Aldean did not immediately respond to Variety’s requests for comment.