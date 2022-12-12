Janet Jackson Announces ‘Together Again’ 2023 Tour Dates

After teasing a big announcement on her social channels over the weekend, Janet Jackson revealed that she will be going on tour next year, with Ludacris as the opening act. The dates appear below.

She also promises “There will be new music.”

While her longwinded video announcement is short on details (but big on hellos to countries tuning in), the tour will launch on April 14 in Hollywood, Fla. and will hit 22 states before concluding in Seattle on June 21. Pre-sale for the tickets will begin on December 13th on Ticketmaster, and general admission will start on December 16th according to her website.

“You guys, I miss you so much, I am so excited to see you,” she says in the video. “You guys have no idea, I’ve missed you so much, so much, and I can’t wait to be with you. I’m so excited.”

She also posted a sizzle reel on her socials.

The singer has been more visible in recent months than she has in many years, with an appearance inducting longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in a ceremony held in Los Angeles last month.

She also made headlines with a Lifetime documentary on her life and career, which unpacked the indisputably unfair way she was treated in the wake of her controversial wardrobe malfunction at the 2004 Super Bowl. Jackson’s career suffered in the years that followed, while her co-headliner Justin Timberlake, who actually caused the malfunction, thrived.

The documentary, however, sheds little revealing light on its subject. “Fans will take heart that Jackson is presented here in her best light: That archival footage depicts a talent at the top of her game, and in the present day, she seems serene and happy, with tearful moments punctuating an overall sense of Zen calm,” Variety’s review reads in part. “For now, Jackson remains fascinating but enigmatic — a star about whom we’ll perpetually want to know more. And viewers will have known that before investing the time in a doc that can’t quite figure out its namesake.”