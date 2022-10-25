Jane’s Addiction Cancel String of Shows With Smashing Pumpkins Due to Perry Farrell Injury

Jane’s Addiction has pulled out of five shows they were scheduled to play on the “Spirits on Fire Tour” with Smashing Pumpkins due to frontman Perry Farrell’s unspecified injury. In a statement uploaded by the band on social media, Farrell explained he had sustained an injury “that resulted in my inability to perform” after their Madison Square Garden gig on Oct. 19.

“I have been in pain and discomfort and have been receiving rigorous physio therapy that has done wonders,” the vocalist wrote. “Due to doctors orders, we regrettably and forcibly have to cancel the following shows: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, as well as Toronto, Montreal, and Quebec City.”

Three days prior, the group was forced to miss the tour’s Philadelphia date on Oct. 21, and gave a brief statement citing a “personal injury.”

Jane’s Addiction will be replaced by the Canadian rock band Our Lady Peace, however, Farrell’s letter makes the hopeful note that the group plans to return for their Cleveland tour stop on Oct. 29. “I am filled with sadness and frustration to have to announce this, but I have to mend in order to continue the tour and get back on stage,” the statement concluded.

The announcement comes weeks after Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro revealed that he would not be joining the “Spirits on Fire Tour” due to his ongoing bout with long COVID. The update disappointed fans of the band’s original lineup, as Navarro’s appearance would have marked a reunion of sorts, however, his statement did include some good news.

The guitarist confirmed he would be staying behind to work on new Jane’s music in his L.A. studio with veteran guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen (Queens of the Stone Age) filling in for him on the outing.

“He is a great guy and I am honored to have him help make this tour happen,” Navarro said. “Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focused on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able. I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys!”

The remainder of the “Spirits on Fire Tour” runs through Nov. 19, with a closing show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.