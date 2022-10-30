Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others

Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decads ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT.

White (picture above at rehearsal for the special) produced Lynn’s “Van Lear Rose” comeback album in 2003 and sang “Portland, Oregon” with her as a duet on the record. It hasn’t been revealed what song White will perform at tonight’s tribute show, although Lynn’s “Rated X” would be a possibility, since the White Stripes famously covered that Lynn hit.

The broadcast will also include rare footage of White and Lynn singing an early song of hers, “Whispering Sea,” that was previously seen only as part of a “Van Lear Rose” package for Third Man Vault subscribers. Besides White and Lynn recording together, she and the White Stripes shared a bill together on several occasions, including a memorable gig at the Ryman Auditorium near the time “Van Lear Rose” came out.

Tonight’s tribute, “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” will go out live on CMT at 7 p.m ET/6 CT.

Performers previously announced for the program include George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Wynonna Judd with the Gaither Vocal Keith Urban, Darius Rucker, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, Crystal Gayle, Little Big Town, the duo of Emmy Russell and Lukas Nelson, and the Highwomen (with Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby joined by fresh recruit Brittney Spencer).

Testimonials will be offered on the special by Sheryl Crow, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Barbara Mandrell, Martina McBride and Hoda Kotb.

Jack White and Loretta Lynn at the Grammys for “Van Lear Rose” (Photo by KMazur/WireImage for The Recording Academy Kevin Mazur

This won’t be the last of Nashville’s salutes to Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at age 92. The upcoming CMA Awards show, to be broadcast live Nov. 9 from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC, will have its own Lynn tribute to open the telecast; no artists for that have yet been announced.