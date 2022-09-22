Jack Harlow Named Songwriter of the Year at SESAC Music Awards

For the second year in a row, Jack Harlow was named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards. The performing rights organization (PRO) held its annual ceremony — recognizing member songwriters and music publishers behind the year’s most-performed songs — at the London in West Hollywood on Wednesday, Sept. 21.

Harlow, who was in attendance, was also awarded song of the year, sharing the honor for “Industry Baby” in a tie with Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.” Sony Music Publishing was named Publisher of the Year.

In addition, Bryan-Michael Cox recognized with the SESAC Icon Award for his career as a songwriter and producer, who’s credited on 35 No. 1 hits and has won nine Grammy Awards. Among the artists with whom he’s collaborated are Usher, Mariah Carey, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton.

Said SESAC Chief Creative Officer Sam Kling: “We are thrilled to be celebrating together in person honoring our talented pop, R&B, rap, and hip-hop affiliates. Our songwriters and producers have created amazing, record-breaking music and we’re honored to represent their songs.”

In addition to Harlow and Cox, Robert Glasper, Kenyon Dixon, Alex Isley and Dixson were in attendance.

Bryan-Michael Cox Getty Images for SESAC

SESAC Music Group specializes in music licensing and administers public performance, mechanical, and other rights through SESAC Performing Rights, which is the second-oldest PRO in the U.S. and represents thousands of songwriters and film composers across all genres. Its affiliates include the Harry Fox Agency, Rumblefish, and Mint Digital Services. SESAC Music Group has offices in New York, Nashville, Los Angeles, London and Munich.