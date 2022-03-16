Jack Harlow to Drop New Album, ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You,’ in May

Grammy-nominated rapper and Variety Hitmakers cover star Jack Harlow has announced that his second major-label album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” will be released May 6 via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. The album will feature the single “Nail Tech,” which was released last month.

Harlow talked with Variety about the album last November. ““My songs are very intimate, and a lot of my fans say they feel like they’re having a conversation with me,” he said. “I love that and don’t ever want to lose it, but there’s a certain feeling, when I’m performing, that some songs are hitting the back wall of the room instead of the first five rows, and I’m excited to have more of that. Before, I wanted to show off my subtlety, but now I feel like my tone is more commanding — there’s more presence, more personality. This one has a lot more of my DNA all over it: I’m acting as a producer for the first time. I know my venues are about to get bigger, and I want my music to connect out there. I wanna turn up!”

Looking ahead, the three-time Grammy nominee is set to take the stage, alongside his friend Lil Nas X, at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3.

Also, it was recently announced that Harlow is set to make his acting debut in the lead role in 20th Century’s upcoming reboot of the film, “White Men Can’t Jump.” Calmatic is directing a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner are producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner.