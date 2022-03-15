Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Jack Harlow to Headline 2022 ‘Life is Beautiful’ Festival

“Life is Beautiful” has announced the lineup for its 2022 music festival. Headliners include Jack Harlow, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz and Calvin Harris, and additional performers announced include Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Wet Leg and Alessia Cara. The festival will be held from Sept. 16 to 18, covering an 18-block strip in Downtown Las Vegas.

“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, head of music and programming at “Life is Beautiful.” “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”

The festival also includes art exhibits, standup comedy, live talks and food selections from around the world. Tickets for the festival go on sale on March 18 at 10 a.m. PT. on “Life is Beautiful’s” website.

First created in 2013, “Life is Beautiful” has quickly become a mainstay of the Las Vegas music scene, and is known for its lineups that span a vast range of genres. After skipping out on the 2020 festival, “Life is Beautiful” made its return in 2021 with headliners Billie Eilish and Green Day, banking on concertgoers’ ability to get vaccinated before the festival’s September dates.

This year’s “Life is Beautiful” festival is the first since Variety parent company Penske Media and sister brand Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in the festival last month. The festival is sure to be as popular as ever this year, with organizers saying the early bird tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes.

“Live events are an integral part of Rolling Stone’s future and Life Is Beautiful is an incredible platform to realize this vision. Coupled with our significant digital scale and deep journalism, there are infinite possibilities to grow Life Is Beautiful in unique and impactful ways,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner said in February. “I am grateful to have worked with Tony on this partnership and am proud to have Rolling Stone help carry forward his mission.”

Read the full lineup below.

Arctic Monkeys

Calvin Harris

Gorillaz

LORDE

Jack Harlow

KYGO

MIGOS

Cage The Elephant

Beach House

Gryffin

Dermot Kennedy

Jungle

Sylvan Esso

Oliver Tree

Marc Rebillet

Alison Wonderland

CHARLI XCX

Isaiah Rashad

Big Boi

Rico Nasty

Big Wild

Alessia Cara

Shaggy

Said The Sky

SG Lewis

COIN

R3HAB

Bob Moses

DABIN

Tai Verdes

Pussy Riot

Sonny Fodera

Grandson

Wet Leg

Elderbrook

JPEGMAFIA

Coi Leray

Jax Jones

Sam Fender

Young Nudy

Neil Frances

Amaarae

Cochise

Kenny Hoopla

Walker & Royce

Solardo

Kyle Watson

Phantoms

Mochakk

Omah Lay

Clinton Kane

Giolì & Assia

Alexander 23

Cassian

Palace

Claire Rosinkranz

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Blu DeTiger

Becky Hill

Valley

Ship Wrek

Lewis OfMan

Hope Tala

Midwxst

Perel

Ericdoa

Rochelle Jordan

MILD MINDS

Satin Jackets

Jerro

TIBASKO

Georgia

Lexi Jayde

Tre’ Amani

The Soul Juice Band

THE BLSSM