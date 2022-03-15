Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Jack Harlow to Headline 2022 ‘Life is Beautiful’ Festival

“Life is Beautiful” has announced the lineup for its 2022 music festival. Headliners include Jack Harlow, Lorde, Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz and Calvin Harris, and additional performers announced include Charli XCX, Rico Nasty, Wet Leg and Alessia Cara. The festival will be held from Sept. 16 to 18, covering an 18-block strip in Downtown Las Vegas.
“With each lineup, we are determined to give festival-goers an experience that celebrates all corners of music,” said Craig Asher Nyman, head of music and programming at “Life is Beautiful.” “But it always ties back to our mission to bring people together. From our performers to the communities we serve, we love creating moments that bring a lot more joy and happiness into the world.”
The festival also includes art exhibits, standup comedy, live talks and food selections from around the world. Tickets for the festival go on sale on March 18 at 10 a.m. PT. on “Life is Beautiful’s” website.
First created in 2013, “Life is Beautiful” has quickly become a mainstay of the Las Vegas music scene, and is known for its lineups that span a vast range of genres. After skipping out on the 2020 festival, “Life is Beautiful” made its return in 2021 with headliners Billie Eilish and Green Day, banking on concertgoers’ ability to get vaccinated before the festival’s September dates.
This year’s “Life is Beautiful” festival is the first since Variety parent company Penske Media and sister brand Rolling Stone acquired a majority stake in the festival last month. The festival is sure to be as popular as ever this year, with organizers saying the early bird tickets sold out in less than 45 minutes.
“Live events are an integral part of Rolling Stone’s future and Life Is Beautiful is an incredible platform to realize this vision. Coupled with our significant digital scale and deep journalism, there are infinite possibilities to grow Life Is Beautiful in unique and impactful ways,” Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner said in February. “I am grateful to have worked with Tony on this partnership and am proud to have Rolling Stone help carry forward his mission.”
Read the full lineup below.
Arctic Monkeys
Calvin Harris
Gorillaz
LORDE
Jack Harlow
KYGO
MIGOS
Cage The Elephant
Beach House
Gryffin
Dermot Kennedy
Jungle
Sylvan Esso
Oliver Tree
Marc Rebillet
Alison Wonderland
CHARLI XCX
Isaiah Rashad
Big Boi
Rico Nasty
Big Wild
Alessia Cara
Shaggy
Said The Sky
SG Lewis
COIN
R3HAB
Bob Moses
DABIN
Tai Verdes
Pussy Riot
Sonny Fodera
Grandson
Wet Leg
Elderbrook
JPEGMAFIA
Coi Leray
Jax Jones
Sam Fender
Young Nudy
Neil Frances
Amaarae
Cochise
Kenny Hoopla
Walker & Royce
Solardo
Kyle Watson
Phantoms
Mochakk
Omah Lay
Clinton Kane
Giolì & Assia
Alexander 23
Cassian
Palace
Claire Rosinkranz
Bad Boy Chiller Crew
Blu DeTiger
Becky Hill
Valley
Ship Wrek
Lewis OfMan
Hope Tala
Midwxst
Perel
Ericdoa
Rochelle Jordan
MILD MINDS
Satin Jackets
Jerro
TIBASKO
Georgia
Lexi Jayde
Tre’ Amani
The Soul Juice Band
THE BLSSM