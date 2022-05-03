Jack Harlow Unveils New Album Tracklist, Featuring Drake, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake

Grammy-nominated rapper and Variety Hitmakers cover star Jack Harlow unveiled the tracklist for his second major-label album, “Come Home the Kids Miss You,” on Tuesday — and it includes features from Drake, Lil Wayne, Justin Timberlake, Pharrell and even a song called “Dua Lipa.”

Pharrell guests on a song called “Movie Star,” Drake on “Churchill Downs” (presumably about the horse-racing track in Harlow’s home state of Kentucky), Lil Wayne on “Poison” and Timberlake on one called “Parent Trap” (in which he apparently plays the parent).

The album drops Friday (May 6) via Generation Now/Atlantic Records and includes the singles “Nail Tech” and “First Class,” the latter of which reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 last month and boosted streams for Fergie’s 2007 pop hit “Glamorous,” which it samples.

The full tracklist appears below.

Harlow also lit up the red carpet at the Met Ball in New York Monday night

Jack Harlow at The 2022 Met Gala celebrating In America: An Anthology of Fashion held at the The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City. Christopher Polk for Variety

Harlow talked with Variety about the album last November. “My songs are very intimate, and a lot of my fans say they feel like they’re having a conversation with me,” he said. “I love that and don’t ever want to lose it, but there’s a certain feeling, when I’m performing, that some songs are hitting the back wall of the room instead of the first five rows, and I’m excited to have more of that. Before, I wanted to show off my subtlety, but now I feel like my tone is more commanding — there’s more presence, more personality. This one has a lot more of my DNA all over it: I’m acting as a producer for the first time. I know my venues are about to get bigger, and I want my music to connect out there. I wanna turn up!”

Also, it was recently announced that Harlow is set to make his acting debut in the lead role in 20th Century’s upcoming reboot of the film, “White Men Can’t Jump.” Calmatic is directing a script by Kenya Barris and Doug Hall. Barris and his Khalabo Ink Society banner are producing. Blake Griffin, Ryan Kalil and Noah Weinstein are executive producing through their Mortal Media banner.