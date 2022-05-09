Jack Harlow Unveils Dates for ‘Come Home the Kids Miss You’ Tour

Just days after the release of his sophomore studio album, Jack Harlow has announced he’s ready to hit the road for his “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour,” with the Miami hip-hop duo City Girls in support.

Following a hit 2020 major-label debut and after picking up a slew of crowning titles (including Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year award), Harlow’s highly anticipated “Come Home the Kids Miss You” sees the rapper-songwriter “building upon his bedrock strengths and finds a heady musical elixir for his new album, a vibe more potent, direct and swaggering than on his first major label outing,” writes A.D. Amorosi in Variety‘s review. The album was preceded by the Fergie-sampling “First Class,” which was Harlow’s first No. 1 as a solo act (he also topped the Billboard Hot 100 last year with his tag-team with Lil Nas X, “Industry Baby”).

Produced by Live Nation, the 22-date tour (additional tour dates will be announced) kicks off on September 6 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Harlow will continue his nationwide trek with stops in Los Angeles, Miami, San Diego and more.

The pre-sale for the “Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour” will start Wednesday, May 11th at 10am local time and general on-sale will begin Friday, May 13th at 10am local time.

COME HOME THE KIDS MISS YOU TOUR DATES:

Dates with support from City Girls *

9/6 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium *

9/8 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

9/10 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

9/11 – Austin, TX – Moody Center *

9/13 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Federal Theatre *

9/17 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena *

9/20 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum *

9/23 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

9/24 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena *

9/25- Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum *

9/27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center *

9/28 – Denver, CO – 1STBANK Center *

9/30 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory *

10/1 – Chicago, IL – Credit Union 1 Arena *

10/2 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

10/5 – Toronto, ON – Coca-Cola Coliseum *

10/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Liacouras Center *

10/9 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/11 – Washington DC – The Anthem *

10/14 – Miami, FL – PFL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

10/1 5 Tampa, FL – Yuengling Center *

10/16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena *