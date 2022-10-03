Jack Harlow Partners With American Express for Special ‘Louisville by Jack Harlow’ Concert and Livestream (EXCLUSIVE)

Jack Harlow Partners With American Express to Present ‘Louisville by Jack Harlow’

Jack Harlow has partnered with American Express to present “Louisville by Jack Harlow,” a special concert taking place at Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, New York on Wednesday, October 12. According to the announcement, the show, which is part of the company’s Member Week and is exclusively for card members, “will transport fans deep into Harlow’s world, paying homage to the rapper’s hometown of Louisville, KY and give fans an up-close-and-personal taste of Harlow’s favorite small businesses, artists, and restaurants.”

The show will be livestreamed on Amazon Music’s Twitch channel and Card Members will have exclusive access to a custom merchandise collection from Louisville illustrator, Bri Bowers, known for her depictions of Louisville’s neighborhoods & landmarks. Her “Jack Harlow x American Express” collection will be sold IRL and online; all other merch items will be sold online.

American Express Card Members will have exclusive access to purchase tickets for the concert experience beginning Sunday, October 9 on AXS.com at 11am ET.

Shiz Suzuki, American Express VP of global brand sponsorships and experiential marketing, says,

“Helping our Card Members create memorable moments is at the core of who we are. And that is especially true when it comes to the epic music moments we are creating for our customers through our deep partnerships with artists like Harry Styles, Lizzo and now Jack Harlow and Ed Sheeran. From creating unforgettable experiences, to presales for the artists they love, to limited-edition merchandise only few can get their hands on, we work hard to bring Card Members once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

Member Week takes place from October 10 – October 14 and features five days of curated experiences and offers across shopping, dining, wellness, entertainment and travel.

Earlier this year, Amex and Harry Styles partnered to give away 1,200 complimentary tickets to the singer’s “One Night Only” concerts in New York and London with surprise pop-up activations. Also this year, the company teamed up Lizzo to celebrate the release of her latest album “Special” with an immersive, planetarium-esque lightshow and album experience in New York, and on Wednesday will present an invite-only hometown show in Detroit as part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series.

The company has also had a big presence or sponsorship at the Coachella festival and the BST Hyde Park concerts in London, and will do so for a fifth year at the Austin City Limits festival in Texas.