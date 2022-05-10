Jack Antonoff Reveals ’70s-Riffic Track List for ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’: St. Vincent Doing ‘Funky Town,’ H.E.R. Covering Sly, More

Jack Antonoff has confirmed the officia, extremely-’70s-riffic track list for the “Minions: Rise of Gru” soundtrack via Instagram Tuesday (May 10) morning, slated for its official release on July 1.

The soundtrack features Diana Ross, Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Brockhampton, Kali Uchis and others covering hit ’70s material from Kool & the Gang, Nancy Sinatra, the Carpenters, John Lennon and many more.

Antonoff shared the colorful, cryptic poster listing the collection of artists, which first appeared on the streets of London recently, also adding that the recording sessions were “some of the most special and bizarre,” and promising he would share those stories one day.

“My favorite 70s songs performed by my favorite artists + an original i wrote with sam dew, patrik berger and kevin parker performed by diana ross and tame impala called ‘turn up the sunshine,'” Antonoff wrote in his caption.

The eccentric soundtrack was recorded in two of music’s most historic and illustrious spaces: Los Angeles’ Conway Recording Studios and New York’s Electric Lady Studios. The 19-track project joins the famed “Despicable Me” series which sprouted blockbuster hits like 2013’s “Happy” at the hands of Pharrell Williams.

We can expect the first slew of Antonoff releases starting May 20, leading up to the official U.S. release of the movie on July 1.

SEE OFFICIAL TRACK LIST BELOW:

1. “Turn Up the Sunshine,” Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala

2. “Shining Star,” Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire, 1975)

3. “Funkytown,” St. Vincent (Lipps Inc., 1979)

4. “Hollywood Swinging,” Brockhampton (Kool & The Gang, 1974)

5. “Desafinado,” Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto, 1959)

6. “Bang Bang,” Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

7. “Fly Like an Eagle,” Thundercat (Steve Miller Band, 1976)

8. “Goodbye to Love,” Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters, 1972)

9. “Instant Karma!,” Bleachers (John Lennon, 1970)

10. “You’re No Good,” Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt, 1975)

11. “Vehicle,” Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March, 1970)

12. “Dance to the Music,” H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone, 1967)

13. “Black Magic Woman,” Tierra Whack (Santana, 1970)

14. “Cool,” Verdine White

15. “Born to Be Alive,” Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez, 1979)

16. “Cecilia,” The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel, 1970)

17. “Bang Bang,” G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra, 1966)

18. “Kung Fu Suite,” RZA

19. “Minions: The Rise of Gru Score Suite,” Heitor Pereira