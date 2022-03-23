Jack Antonoff is the world’s top music producer, according to Jaxsta’s inaugural list of the 100 most successful producers in the business.

Jaxsta, the world’s largest public database of music credits, determined the list by analyzing statistics provided by record labels, publishers, distributors, industry associations and charts from the period of March 2021 to February 2022. Jaxsta’s weighted algorithm calculated each producers’ chart performance, Grammy wins and nominations, Spotify streams, RIAA certifications and number of total credits to determine the world’s 100 most successful producers. The list also includes artists who have production or co-production credits on their work.

Rounding out the top 10 on the list include Louis Bell, Mike Dean, Finneas O’Connell, Frank Dukes, Taylor Swift, Ye (Kanye West), Tainy, Max Martin and Diplo.

Antonoff won a Grammy in 2021 for Swift’s “Folklore” and earned a nomination in the producer of the year, non-classical category. His work on Swift’s album “Evermore” is up for multiple Grammys again this year, including album of the year and producer of the year. Over the past year, Antonoff has also lended his talents to Swift’s “Red” and “Fearless” re-recordings, Lorde’s “Solar Power,” St. Vincent’s “Daddy’s Home” and Clairo’s “Sling,” in addition to his band Bleachers’ album “Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night.”

“Congratulations to Jack on his incredible achievement, and to all the wonderful producers who make up the Top 100,” Jacqui Louez Schoorl, Jaxsta’s CEO and founder, said in a statement. “While Jaxsta champions the work of every music creative by ensuring they receive the credit they’re due – no matter whether they have one credit or multiple GRAMMYs – the depth and breadth of our data means we’re also able to provide unique insights into today’s music industry. The annual Honors List: Producers is one such insight – keep an eye out for more, coming soon!”

According to Jaxsta, the top 20 producers in the world are:

Jack Antonoff (Taylor Swift, Lorde) Louis Bell (Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Halsey) Mike Dean (Ye, Pop Smoke, FKA Twigs) Finneas O’Connell (Billie Eilish, JP Saxe, Justin Bieber) Frank Dukes (Shawn Mendes, James Blake, Rosalía) Taylor Swift Ye Tainy (Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Selena Gomez) Max Martin (Adele, Lady Gaga, The Weeknd) Diplo (Major Lazer, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars) Greg Kurstin (Adele, Foo Fighters) Omer Fedi (Lil Nas X, The Kid Laroi) Ian Kirkpatrick (Charli XCX, Dua Lipa) Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift) Daniel Nigro (Olivia Rodrigo) Nick Mira (Juice Wrld, Machine Gun Kelly) Benny Blanco (Rihanna, The Kid Laroi, Ed Sheeran) Oscar Holter (The Weeknd) The Weeknd Blake Slatkin (The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X)

Find the full list here.