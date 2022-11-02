J. Cole’s Dreamville Music Festival to Return to North Carolina Next Spring

J. Cole has announced the third Dreamville Music Festival will be happening next spring in Raleigh, North Carolina on April 1-2 at Dorothea Dix Park.

In its five-year history, Dreamville has been postponed several times. J. Cole first announced the event in 2018 with a lineup slated to feature SZA, Big Sean and Young Thug, but it was ultimately canceled due to the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.

In April 2019, the festival opened its doors for the first time at Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park with Cole, Big Sean, Nelly, SZA, 21 Savage, 6LACK, Teyana Taylor, Davido and Saba on the lineup. Its 2020 edition was postponed due to the pandemic, but the festival made a comeback in April of this year with performances from Wizkid, Lil Baby, Kehlani, Wale, Moneybagg Yo, Rico Nasty and the Dreamville label roster (Ari Lennox, EarthGang and J.I.D., among others).

According to event organizers, the 2022 fest welcomed 80,000 total attendees and generated more than $6.7 million in economic impact on the local Raleigh and Wake County communities.

“Dreamville Festival wants to keep growing and building off the success of the expanded two-day event last year. Our team is excited to reunite with our Dreamville family from around the world next spring,” said Adam Roy, Dreamville Festival president. “Day ones, JID fans, Ari fans, music fans, everyone is welcome.”

The festival lineup, which has not yet been revealed, will once again be curated by Cole, “with a continued emphasis on community, diversity and inclusivity,” according to the news release.

A ticket pre-sale will soon be available for Dreamville fans who sign up for the official festival email or text newsletter at www.DreamvilleFest.com.