J Balvin Postpones ‘Jose’ North American Tour

J Balvin has postponed his long-awaited “Jose” tour, which was scheduled to launch next week in San Antonio, citing Covid-related “unforeseen production challenges.”

The six-week tour was scheduled to cross North America before wrapping in Puerto Rico on June 4; he was also scheduled to appear at the Viva LA Music Festival in Los Angeles on June 25. A quick look at Ticketmaster shows a large number of unsold tickets in many venues on the tour.

Balvin, who recently released two songs with Ed Sheeran, “Sigue” and “Forever My Love,” is renowned for elaborate and eye-popping concert tours like, his 2019 “Arcoiris” tour, which stunned the Coachella audience and then traveled across the world.

Balvin made the announcement on social media Tuesday morning in English and Spanish; both appear below:

“To My Fans,” he wrote. “Throughout the past year, we have been working tirelessly to bring you an exciting and immersive ‘Jose’ Tour experience where everyone feels welcome to the party. Covid has caused some unforeseen production challenges, and I wouldn’t be able to keep my promise of giving you the absolute best show possible. Because I believe you deserve that, I’ve made the difficult decisions to reschedule the tour.

“All the details are still being worked through with my incredible team, but we’ll be getting you the new dates within the next few weeks and honoring your tickets. I’m continuously in awe of all your love and support and I can’t wait to see you on the road where we will celebrate together and keep the good vibes rolling.

Love,

J Balvin.”

A Todos Mis Fans,

Durante este año pasado hemos trabajado incansablemente para ofrecerles un show sin igual donde todos se sientan bienvenidos a la fiesta de cada presentacion en la gira “José”. Sin embargo, el Covid-19 ha causado unos desafíos de producción imprevistos que no me permitirán mantener mi promesa de darles el mejor espectáculo posible. Ustedes merecen lo mejor, así que he tomado la dificil decisión de posponer la gira.

Mi equipo continúa trabajando con cada uno de los detalles y les daremos las nuevas fechas dentro de unas semanas. Sus entradas serán honradas. Me siento agradecido por todo su amor y apoyo y a la misma vez estoy muy emocionado por reecontrarme con cada uno de ustedes en el camino para celebrar juntos y continuar con las vibras en alta.

Con mucho amor,

J Balvin