Island Records Names Mike Alexander General Manager

Island Records has named Mike Alexander general manager, it was announced by new label co-CEOs Imran Majid and Justin Eshak. Alexander will continue to be based in New York and report jointly to Majid and Eshak.

A nearly two-decade veteran of Island’s parent company Universal Music Group, Alexander has for the past year been an executive VP at Island, overseeing the operations for the label including releases by Shawn Mendes, the Killers, Demi Lovato and others. He previously served as executive vice president of international for UMG, a position that jointly encompassed Island Records, Def Jam Recordings and Republic Records.

“Mike has a well-earned reputation as a successful global strategist. We look forward to working closely with him to build on the success of Island’s roster of new and established artists,” said Majid.

Eshak added, “Mike’s experience gives him a unique understanding of the UMG system and the advantages it provides artists in the rapidly evolving global streaming economy. That combined with his strong existing relationships with the Island staff, artists, managers, and global partners makes him the ideal GM for a modern record label.”

“It’s an incredible opportunity to join Island’s senior leadership team, to be able to work even more closely with the label’s roster of iconic artists and brilliant staff,” said Alexander. “Island is poised to accomplish unprecedented new heights in the years ahead, and I am proud to be part of that future.”

Alexander has spent his entire music career within the UMG family, having started as an intern in 2003, prior to becoming an assistant two years later at the former Island Def Jam Music Group. He rose through the ranks over the following eight years and was named VP of international in 2012, senior VP in 2013 and executive VP in 2017. He was named to Variety’s prestigious Hitmakers list in 2019 and 2020.