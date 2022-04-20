Interscope Records Promotes Tim Glover to Executive VP of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Tim Glover has been promoted to the role of executive vice president of A&R at Interscope Records, it was announced today (April 20) by Interscope Geffen A&M. In his new position, Glover will continue to work with the label’s roster of artists and emerging talent which includes Tierra Whack, Earthgang and Bas, among others.

Glover joined Interscope Records in 2014 and since then has worked across a roster of over 20 artists including Dreamville’s JID and Ari Lennox. Glover also played an integral role in J. Cole’s chart-topping sixth studio album, “The Off-Season.”

Additionally, he works with Interscope partners and the Atlanta-based record label LVRN — who entered a joint venture with Interscope in 2016. Glover’s additions to the label include Compton MC Boogie, Summer Walker and “Blueberry Faygo” rapper Lil Mosey.

“Tim’s dedication to the artists and partners he works with, his consistency and discipline are perfectly matched with his intuitive knowledge of the current market and his proven ability to recognize talent,” said Nicole Wyskoarko, executive vice president/co-head of A&R at the company. “We are pleased to offer him this expanded role at the label.”

“Nicole and John Janick’s ongoing support has empowered me to continue to do my best work on behalf of all of the artists and label partners on my roster,” added Glover. “I’m grateful for this expanded opportunity and look forward to continuing my work with these world-class artists and executives.”

Prior to his time at Interscope, Glover held marketing positions at Universal Music Group Distribution and Def Jam Recordings — where he was responsible for the marketing campaigns of artists like Pusha T, 2 Chainz and Big Sean.