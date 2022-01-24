Music Industry Moves: Reservoir Acquires Travis Tritt Catalog; APG Ups Andre Herd

Reservoir has acquired the publishing and recorded music catalog of Country singer and songwriter Travis Tritt. Financial terms were not disclosed but the deal encompasses all of Tritt’s work up to and including the 2021 album “Set In Stone.”

Tritt’s sales tally is impressive, with seven albums certified platinum (signifying one million units sold) and more than 30 million sold over his career, which launched in 1989. He is a two-time Grammy winner and a member of the Grand Ole Opry and is best known for the hits “Help Me Hold On,” Here’s a Quarter (Call Someone Who Cares),” “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin,’” “Anymore,” and “Nothing Short of Dying.”

+ APG, the independent music company founded by Mike Caren in 2004 that encompasses Artist Publishing Group and Artist Partner Group, has named Andre Herd senior director of A&R. Herd has signed multiple creators to the label in recent months, including Ronin “All Girls Are The Same,” Octavio the Dweeb, Lexi Jayde and WZRD BLD (to Artist Publishing Group). With a heavy focus on pop and alternative for Artist Partner Group. Herd’s new role will have him expanding the department and hiring additional A&Rs.

Said Herd: “I started at APG a year and a half ago, and I’ve never felt more autonomy and creative support at a company. The freedom that is given to each A&R while also having a system in place to build/learn and develop in at APG is outstanding and unprecedented. The world is becoming quicker and more instantaneous, and I couldn’t be more excited to keep building with a team that is quick, flexible, and prioritizes real artist development.”

“Andre has been an essential part of this team and it is with great pleasure we support his growth into the Sr. Director role,” added Caren, who heads the company as CEO, following its 15-year joint venture with Atlantic (APG went fully independent in late 2020). “His ambition, proactiveness, and resilience have been the driving force behind his success at APG. I’m looking forward to everything he will continue to accomplish as an A&R and leader”.

+ AWAL, the artist services company which was acquired by Sony Music in Feb. 2021, has promoted Jenn Hovick to vice president of artist and label development.

Hovick joined the company in 2018 and led its B2B business. She is based in Los Angeles and reports to Chris Hardy, SVP of artist development for North America and head of Canada, who said: “We are thrilled to have Jenn elevated to this position within our North America Artist Development Team. Her track record of working with Independent Labels and Artists throughout her career is exemplary and has been achieved by building productive relationships and always doing what’s best for our label and artist partners. She is well respected within the department and throughout AWAL, and there is no question her leadership will be an integral part of the department’s success.”

+ Digital music streaming for businesses service Soundtrack Your Brand has named Lisa Farris chief marketing officer. Soundtrack Your Brand provides “background music” to retailers, restaurants, bars, hotels, and more, and uses “full song trackability” that offers artists and songwriters usage-based payouts and transparency as it relates to business and public performance of their music. Farris, who’ll report directly to founder and CEO Ola Sars, was previously chief marketing and innovation officer for the Recording Academy and the Grammys.