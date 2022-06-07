Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Morgan Wallen and More Set for iHeartRadio Music Festival

The official lineup for this year’s iHeartRadio Music Festival has arrived, with the two-day event booking such major music stars as Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Avril Lavigne, Nicki Minaj, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen for top slots at the Sept. 23-24 event, to be held at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena.

Joining those artists on the main stage will be Lionel Richie, the Black Eyed Peas, LL Cool J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Maren Morris, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Sam Smith and the Black Keys. As per iHeart tradition, there will be additional surprise performances.

On Saturday, the festival’s daytime stage at Area15 will host Maggie Rogers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Big Time Rush, Girl in Red, Lauv, Chlöe, Willow, Chase Rice, Latto, Carly Pearce, Ryan Hurd, Gayle and Lauren Spencer-Smith, with more to be announced. Lavigne will also be doing double duty and performing on the daytime stage on Saturday.

Area15 will also have “fan zones” and interactive experiences operated by iHeartRadio’s brand partners.

In a statement shared by iHeartMedia, Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said, “What makes this festival one of a kind is that we have the best artists from every genre of music that we play on our 860 iHeart stations all on one stage. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see so many legends performing together.”

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, this year’s festival will be streamed exclusively each night on the CW app and CWTV.com. Tickets for the festival go on presale for Capital One cardholders on June 15 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, with the sale running through Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET or until the allotment sells out. General public tickets will be available on AXS.com on June 17.