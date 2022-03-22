Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters Score Multiple Wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on Fox, the show was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Måneskin.
LL Cool J opened the evening with a medley of some of his biggest hits. Among them: “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage” and “The Boomin System.”
Jennifer Lopez, recognized with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage — which included a message: Equality — for a dazzling performance of her new single, “On My Way,” along with the classic “Get Right.”
Another performance highlight was the dueling pianos of John Legend and Charlie Puth, who played portions of each others’ hits. Legend took on Puth’s “See You Again,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and
“Attention,” while Puth performed Legend’s “Ordinary People” and “Tonight (Best You Ever Had).” The two then joined in for “All Of Me,” “Dope” and Puth’s current smash, “Light Switch.”
Others who appeared in person to accept trophies included Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X and the Kid LAROI. Also in the house were David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and Kelly Rowland, among other stars of music and TV.
Elsewhere, rockers Foo Fighters took home multiple awards, while Måneskin were named best new alternative artist. New Jersey’s Jax, who attended the show with her mom, was recognized as TikTok songwriter of the year.
Dua Lipa, who was playing across town at the Forum for a two-night stand, won for song of the year (for “Levitating”) and dance album of the year (for “Future Nostalgia”).
See the complete list of iHeartRadio Awards winners below:
Song of the Year: “Levitating” – Dua Lipa
Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo
Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X
Best Duo/Group of the Year: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Best Collaboration: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Album of the Year: 30 – Adele
Alternative Song of the Year: “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear
Alternative Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly
Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel: Måneskin
Alternative Album of the Year: Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Rock Song of the Year: “Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters
Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel: Mammoth WVH
Rock Album of the Year: Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters
Country Song of the Year: “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs
Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel: Lainey Wilson
Country Album of the Year: Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen
Dance Song of the Year: “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish
Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta
Dance Album of the Year: Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa
Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake
Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel: Yung Bleu
Hip-Hop Album of the Year: The Off-Season – J. Cole
R&B Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan
Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel: Giveon
R&B Album of the Year: An Evening with Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: “Pepas” – Farruko
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny
Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year: KG0516 – Karol G
Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Corta Venas – Eslabón Armado
Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel: Grupo Firme
iHeartRadio Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez
iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion
iHeartRadio Tour of the Year: Harry Styles
iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award – Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks): “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award – 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR: Lil Nas X
Producer of the Year: Finneas
Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi
Label of the Year: Republic Records
Best Lyrics: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift
Best Cover Song: “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello
Best Fan Army: #BTSARMY – BTS
Best Music Video: “Butter” – BTS
Social Star Award: Bella Poarch
Favorite Tour Photographer: Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM
TikTok Bop of the Year: “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo
Best Comeback Album: 30 – Adele
TikTok Songwriter of the Year: Jax