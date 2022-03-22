Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Foo Fighters Score Multiple Wins at iHeartRadio Music Awards

The ninth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards took place tonight (March 22) at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on Fox, the show was hosted by LL Cool J and featured performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Billy Porter and Måneskin.

LL Cool J opened the evening with a medley of some of his biggest hits. Among them: “Don’t Call It a Comeback,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “Rampage” and “The Boomin System.”

Jennifer Lopez, recognized with the 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, also took the stage — which included a message: Equality — for a dazzling performance of her new single, “On My Way,” along with the classic “Get Right.”

Jennifer Lopez at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at Shrine Auditorium on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Another performance highlight was the dueling pianos of John Legend and Charlie Puth, who played portions of each others’ hits. Legend took on Puth’s “See You Again,” “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and

“Attention,” while Puth performed Legend’s “Ordinary People” and “Tonight (Best You Ever Had).” The two then joined in for “All Of Me,” “Dope” and Puth’s current smash, “Light Switch.”

Others who appeared in person to accept trophies included Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, Lil Nas X and the Kid LAROI. Also in the house were David Guetta, Avril Lavigne, Shaun White, All Time Low, Willow Smith, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Gina Torres, Oliver Hudson, Taylor Momsen, Lainey Wilson, Dove Cameron, Danica McKellar and Kelly Rowland, among other stars of music and TV.

Elsewhere, rockers Foo Fighters took home multiple awards, while Måneskin were named best new alternative artist. New Jersey’s Jax, who attended the show with her mom, was recognized as TikTok songwriter of the year.

Dua Lipa, who was playing across town at the Forum for a two-night stand, won for song of the year (for “Levitating”) and dance album of the year (for “Future Nostalgia”).

See the complete list of iHeartRadio Awards winners below:

Song of the Year: “Levitating” – Dua Lipa

Female Artist of the Year: Olivia Rodrigo

Male Artist of the Year: Lil Nas X

Best Duo/Group of the Year: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Best Collaboration: “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

Best New Pop Artist: Olivia Rodrigo

Pop Album of the Year: 30 – Adele

Alternative Song of the Year: “Monsters” – All Time Low featuring blackbear

Alternative Artist of the Year: Machine Gun Kelly

Best New Alternative Artist presented by Stifel: Måneskin

Alternative Album of the Year: Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Rock Song of the Year: “Waiting On A War” – Foo Fighters

Rock Artist of the Year: Foo Fighters

Best New Rock Artist presented by Stifel: Mammoth WVH

Rock Album of the Year: Medicine at Midnight – Foo Fighters

Country Song of the Year: “If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

Country Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

Best New Country Artist presented by Stifel: Lainey Wilson

Country Album of the Year: Dangerous: The Double Album – Morgan Wallen

Dance Song of the Year: “Do It To It” – ACRAZE featuring Cherish

Dance Artist of the Year: David Guetta

Dance Album of the Year: Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hip-Hop Song of the Year: “What You Know Bout Love” – Pop Smoke

Hip-Hop Artist of the Year: Drake

Best New Hip-Hop Artist presented by Stifel: Yung Bleu

Hip-Hop Album of the Year: The Off-Season – J. Cole

R&B Song of the Year: “Leave The Door Open” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

R&B Artist of the Year: Jazmine Sullivan

Best New R&B Artist presented by Stifel: Giveon

R&B Album of the Year: An Evening with Silk Sonic – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Song of the Year: “Pepas” – Farruko

Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year: Bad Bunny

Latin Pop/ Reggaeton Album of the Year: KG0516 – Karol G

Regional Mexican Song of the Year: “La Casita” – Banda Sinaloense MS De Sergio Lizárraga

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year: Calibre 50

Regional Mexican Album of the Year: Corta Venas – Eslabón Armado

Best New Latin Artist presented by Stifel: Grupo Firme

iHeartRadio Icon Award: Jennifer Lopez

iHeartRadio Trailblazer Award: Megan Thee Stallion

iHeartRadio Tour of the Year: Harry Styles

iHeartRadio Chart Ruler Award – Most Weeks at #1 at CHR (12 Weeks): “Stay” – The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber

iHeartRadio Hat Trick Award – 3 #1 singles from the same album at CHR: Lil Nas X

Producer of the Year: Finneas

Songwriter of the Year: Omer Fedi

Label of the Year: Republic Records

Best Lyrics: “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” – Taylor Swift

Best Cover Song: “good 4 u” (Olivia Rodrigo) – Camila Cabello

Best Fan Army: #BTSARMY – BTS

Best Music Video: “Butter” – BTS

Social Star Award: Bella Poarch

Favorite Tour Photographer: Love On Tour (Harry Styles) – Anthony PHAM

TikTok Bop of the Year: “good 4 u” – Olivia Rodrigo

Best Comeback Album: 30 – Adele

TikTok Songwriter of the Year: Jax