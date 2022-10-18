Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White to Headline iHeartRadio’s Alter Ego 2023

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Muse, Jack White, Fall Out Boy and Phoenix are among the acts set to perform at the sixth annual iHeartRadio Alter Ego event, scheduled for Jan. 14, 2023 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Also on the bill: Chvrches, Beach Weather and Rosa Linn.

Alter Ego showcases artists in heavy rotation on iHeartRadio ALT 98.7. The lineup was revealed by morning host Woody on his Tuesday show. “After last year’s show I was pretty sure there was no getting better than that, but I was wrong,” said Woody. “With a line-up like this, how do you decide who goes on when? I’m glad that’s not my job! I’ll just be over here hosting.”

“I’m not sure the Kia Forum is ready for this lineup,” said Lisa Worden, Program Director for ALT 98.7 and Vice President of Rock and Alternative for iHeartMedia. “Alternative and Rock’s biggest names come together for what will be an unforgettable night. Our annual iHeartRadio ALTer EGO is the best way to kick off a new year and we’re still pinching ourselves that all these amazing artists agreed to do it!”

Returning as the national presenting partner for iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Capital One is helping cardholders get early access to high demand tickets through a Capital One Cardholder Pre-Sale. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, October 28 at 12 pm PT.

