Megan Thee Stallion, John Legend, Charlie Puth, Maneskin and More Set to Perform at 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards

iHeart Radio has set performers for the upcoming 2022 iHeart Radio Music Awards, with Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth and Måneskin all newly announced to perform on the March 22 telecast.

The five join two other artists who were previously announced for roles in the event and are now confirmed for performances as well — host LL Cool J, who teased a special performance for the night, and Jennifer Lopez, who will be receiving the iHeart Radio Icon Award during the ceremony.

Megan Thee Stallion, Aldean and Måneskin all have three nominations each. Megan is nominated in the hip-hop artist of the year category, as well as in the fan-voted categories of top fan army and TikTok bop of the year, for her hit single “Thot Shit.” Aldean is nominated for country artist of the year, and his duet with with Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You,” is recognized in the collaboration and country song categories. Italian band Måneskin is recognized in the best new pop artist and best new alternative artist categories, as well as the TikTok bop category for its song “Beggin’.”

The ceremony will air live on Fox from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on March 22 at 8 p.m. ET. A delayed taping of the ceremony will air at 8 p.m. PT on the west coast. The event will also be available to listen to on iHeart Radio radio stations nationwide, as well as on the iHeart Radio app.

The awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app. This year’s nominations are led by Justin Bieber, who is up for best male artist and has two entries for song of the year, “Peaches” and “Stay” (with the Kid Laroi). Other artists with multiple nominations include Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic.

The show is executive produced by John Sykes, Tom Poleman and Bart Peters for iHeartMedia and Joel Gallen for Tenth Planet.