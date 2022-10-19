Iggy Pop Signs With Gold Tooth, New Label From Hitmaker Andrew Watt and Atlantic Records

Atlantic Records and Andrew Watt’s Gold Tooth Records have launched a joint venture with Iggy Pop as their first signing. The punk icon will be releasing his as-yet-untitled new album will be released through the label, with the first single, “Frenzy,” arriving Oct. 28.

“I’m the guy with no shirt who rocks; Andrew and Gold Tooth get that, and we made a record together the old-fashioned way,” said Pop in a statement announcing the partnership. “The players are guys I’ve known since they were kids and the music will beat the shit out of you. Have a great day.”

Pop’s album will feature production from Grammy Award-winning producer Watt and is his first full-length studio effort since “Free” in 2019, via Loma Vista.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome Andrew and Gold Tooth into the Atlantic family,” added Atlantic Records chairman and CEO Craig Kallman. “As a brilliant producer and stellar musician, Andrew has the gift of elevating every project into a work of art. And, of course, we’re over the moon to have the legendary and phenomenal Iggy Pop as our first joint signing. Iggy’s groundbreaking work forever changed the rock landscape, and he continues to make boundary-crashing music. This also marks his return to the Warner family, more than 50 years after he made his recording debut with the Stooges on our sister label Elektra. Iggy’s never stopped evolving, and he’s made a fantastic album that we can’t wait for the world to hear.”

Said Watt: “Iggy Pop is a fucking icon. A true original. The guy invented the stage dive..I still can’t believe he let me make a record with him. I am honored. It doesn’t get cooler. This album was created to be played as loud as your stereo will go…turn it up and hold on…”

In previous years, Watt has collaborated with dozens of high-profile talents including Justin Bieber, Elton John, Miley Cyrus, Mick Jagger, Selena Gomez, Smokey Robinson. As a multi-instrumentalist, Watt has also contributed to Cardi B’s 2019 album, “Invasion of Privacy,” and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s smash global hit “Senorita,” as well as Lana Del Rey’s “Doin Time.” In 2021, Watt took home his first Grammy Award for producer of the year at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, for his work on Ozzy Osbourne’s “Ordinary Man,” Cyrus’ “Plastic Hearts,” Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia,” and Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding.”

Pop has played several international shows in 2022 but missed his scheduled headlining set at California’s Desert Daze festival at the end of September due to visa issues with his French-based accompanying band. He will headline the Destination Chaos festival in the Dominican Republic in January 2023.