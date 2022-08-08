Iggy Azalea Says She’s Making Music Again: ‘I’m Coming Back. Cry About It’

Iggy Azalea’s last release, 2021’s “The End of an Era,” marked the Australian rapper’s final bow — or so we thought. On Monday morning, Azalea seemingly retracted that sentiment.

“A year ago I was willing to walk away from music because I was tired of the negative energy it attracted,” she tweeted. “But what I’ve learned is that even when I’m minding my business, y’all gonna be negative and nosey. So if I can’t have peace, neither can you. I’m coming back. Cry about it.”

A little over a year ago, Azalea told audiences that “End of an Era” would be her final album so she could take “a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I’m feeling passionate and inspired by beyond music.” She also added that she was looking forward to sharing “different sides” to her in the future.

In an August 2021 interview on the Zach Sang show, Azalea explained that “End of an Era” was the final album she had to deliver as a part of a distribution deal with her label, Bad Dreams Records (Empire). “That was two albums, contractually. I don’t have anybody that I need to make happy.” She also added that she would possibly get another deal in “three to four years” but also expressed — pretty definitively — that “End of an Era” would be her final studio album release.

She also mentioned her decision to stop releasing music came because of the increased assumptions made about her lyricism in relation to her real-life relationships. It remains unclear whether Azalea has plans to seek another distribution deal or plans to release a full studio album again.