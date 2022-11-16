HYBE America Hires Marissa Thompson, Crystal Huh and Jennifer Coen

Entertainment and media company HYBE America has brought on new executives in its brands and ventures department.

Marissa Thompson joins the team as manager; Crystal Huh is on board as director of HYBE America/SB Projects; and Jennifer Coen also joins as a director of HYBE America/Big Machine Label Group.

The three will report to Jules Ferree, HYBE America/SB Projects’ president of brands and ventures. (SB Projects is a business unit of HYBE America; the two companies merged in a billion-dollar deal last year.) https://variety.com/video/scooter-braun-billion-dollar-hybe-merger/

“We are thrilled to have Marissa, Crystal and Jennifer join our ranks at HYBE America,” said Ferree. “As a company, we deeply value the opportunity to bring brand partners together with our clients and their fan bases in compelling ways. These three dynamic, promising executives have proven track records of executing partnerships with vision, determination, and skill, and will undoubtedly produce meaningful results for our team.”

Previously, Thompson worked as a brand partnerships account manager at the virtual meet-and-greet and live-streaming startup Looped, where she assisted in building the brand division. She started her career at Sony Music Entertainment, where she worked with artists across all genres and assisted in building their marketing campaigns from point of inception. Hired at HYBE America several months ago, she has assisted in launching Tori Kelly’s Diff Eyewear collection collaboration and Guitar Center’s annual Guitar-A-Thon, which spotlights HYBE’s Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt.

Huh previously managed all international partnership deals for Major League Baseball in Latin America, Asia and Canada. Earlier in her career, she worked in both Seoul and New York, growing Octagon’s presence in Korea. Since joining HYBE America, Huh activated deals with brands such as Miller Lite, Gopuff and Fortnite.

Coen previously worked as director of brand partnerships at publishing company and label BMG/BBR Music Group, securing partnerships such as DJ Khaled and Crumbl Cookies and Soft Cell with Doritos and Stranger Things. Prior to BMG/ BBR, Coen worked in radio at Cumulus and Entercom Communications.