How to Buy Dead and Company Tickets for the Supergroup’s Final Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Deadheads, listen up. Tickets are finally available for Dead and Co.’s final tour, which kicks off next summer.

The supergroup — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer — announced earlier this year that this summer’s tour would be the group’s farewell outing.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the band members wrote in statement in September. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

There had been prior speculation that the band would be hanging it up after this past summer’s tour but turns out the rumors were off by a year, meaning fans have one more chance to see the rock group perform live.

The U.S jaunt kicks off with two nights at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum May 19-20 and will wrap up for an honorary two-night stand at San Francisco’s Oracle Theater on July 14-15. Nineteen other cities are also on the lineup include Chicago, New York City and Boulder, among others.

Tickets for Dead & Co.’s Final Tour are available to purchase on Live Nation’s website, starting today. Check out the full list of tour dates and buy tickets below:

Dead & Co.Tickets Buy It