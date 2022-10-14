How to Buy Dead and Company Tickets for the Supergroup’s Final Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.
Deadheads, listen up. Tickets are finally available for Dead and Co.’s final tour, which kicks off next summer.
The supergroup — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer — announced earlier this year that this summer’s tour would be the group’s farewell outing.
“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the band members wrote in statement in September. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”
Read More: The Ultimate Grateful Dead Gift Guide
There had been prior speculation that the band would be hanging it up after this past summer’s tour but turns out the rumors were off by a year, meaning fans have one more chance to see the rock group perform live.
The U.S jaunt kicks off with two nights at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum May 19-20 and will wrap up for an honorary two-night stand at San Francisco’s Oracle Theater on July 14-15. Nineteen other cities are also on the lineup include Chicago, New York City and Boulder, among others.
Tickets for Dead & Co.’s Final Tour are available to purchase on Live Nation’s website, starting today. Check out the full list of tour dates and buy tickets below:
|Date
|City, ST
|Venue
|Fri May 19
|Los Angeles, CA
|Kia Forum
|Sat May 20
|Los Angeles, CA
|Kia Forum
|Tue May 23
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Fri May 26
|Dallas, TX
|Dos Equis Pavilion
|Sun May 28
|Atlanta, GA
|Lakewood Amphitheatre
|Tue May 30
|Charlotte, NC
|PNC Music Pavilion
|Thu Jun 01
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Sat Jun 03
|Bristow, VA
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Mon Jun 05
|Burgettstown, PA
|The Pavilion at Star Lake
|Wed Jun 07
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
|Fri Jun 09
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Sat Jun 10
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Tue Jun 13
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Thu Jun 15
|Philadelphia, PA
|Citizen’s Bank Park
|Sat Jun 17
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Sun Jun 18
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Wed Jun 21
|New York, NY
|Citi Field
|Thu Jun 22
|New York, NY
|Citi Field
|Sun Jun 25
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Tue Jun 27
|Noblesville, IN
|Ruoff Music Center
|Sat Jul 01
|Boulder, CO
|Folsom Field
|Sun Jul 02
|Boulder, CO
|Folsom Field
|Mon Jul 03
|Boulder, CO
|Folsom Field
|Fri Jul 07
|George, WA
|The Gorge
|Sat Jul 08
|George, WA
|The Gorge
|Fri Jul 14
|San Francisco, CA
|Oracle Park
|Sat Jul 15
|San Francisco, CA
|Oracle Park