How to Buy Dead and Company Tickets for the Supergroup’s Final Tour

Deadheads, listen up. Tickets are finally available for Dead and Co.’s final tour, which kicks off next summer.

The supergroup — consisting of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer — announced earlier this year that this summer’s tour would be the group’s farewell outing.  

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the band members wrote in statement in September. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

There had been prior speculation that the band would be hanging it up after this past summer’s tour but turns out the rumors were off by a year, meaning fans have one more chance to see the rock group perform live.

The U.S jaunt kicks off with two nights at Los Angeles’s Kia Forum May 19-20 and will wrap up for an honorary two-night stand at San Francisco’s Oracle Theater on July 14-15. Nineteen other cities are also on the lineup include Chicago, New York City and Boulder, among others.

Tickets for Dead & Co.’s Final Tour are available to purchase on Live Nation’s website, starting today. Check out the full list of tour dates and buy tickets below:

DateCity, STVenue
Fri May 19Los Angeles, CAKia Forum
Sat May 20Los Angeles, CAKia Forum
Tue May 23Phoenix, AZAk-Chin Pavilion
Fri May 26Dallas, TXDos Equis Pavilion
Sun May 28Atlanta, GALakewood Amphitheatre
Tue May 30Charlotte, NCPNC Music Pavilion
Thu Jun 01Raleigh, NCCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jun 03Bristow, VAJiffy Lube Live
Mon Jun 05Burgettstown, PAThe Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Jun 07St. Louis, MOHollywood Casino Amphitheater
Fri Jun 09Chicago, ILWrigley Field
Sat Jun 10Chicago, ILWrigley Field
Tue Jun 13Cincinnati, OHRiverbend Music Center
Thu Jun 15Philadelphia, PACitizen’s Bank Park
Sat Jun 17Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Jun 18Saratoga Springs, NYSaratoga Performing Arts Center
Wed Jun 21New York, NYCiti Field
Thu Jun 22New York, NYCiti Field
Sun Jun 25Boston, MAFenway Park
Tue Jun 27Noblesville, INRuoff Music Center
Sat Jul 01Boulder, COFolsom Field
Sun Jul 02Boulder, COFolsom Field
Mon Jul 03Boulder, COFolsom Field
Fri Jul 07George, WAThe Gorge
Sat Jul 08George, WAThe Gorge
Fri Jul 14San Francisco, CAOracle Park
Sat Jul 15San Francisco, CAOracle Park
