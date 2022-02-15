Hollywood Bowl 2022 Lineup Includes Duran Duran, Loggins & Messina, ‘Kinky Boots,’ Ricky Martin and a Frank Sinatra/Peggy Lee Salute With Billie Eilish

The Hollywood Bowl’s 2022 summer season will include a three-night stand by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Duran Duran, a fireworks-laden 4th of July engagement by the comedy/bluegrass team of Steve Martin and Martin Short, a Loggins & Messina reunion, a fully staged production of Cyndi Lauper’s Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” and a salute to Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee that will feature Billie Eilish and Debbie Harry, among others.

Artists with shows on the summer agenda include Ricky Martin, Pentatonix, Sheryl Crow, Diana Ross, CHVRCHES, John Fogerty, A-ha, Grace Jones, John Fogerty, UB40, A.R. Rahman, Lang Lang, Pink Martini, the Gipsy Kings, Boyz II Men and TLC.

As always, the LA Philharmonic may be the biggest star on the lineup, with 34 shows scheduled, 10 of which will be under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel.

“Kinky Boots” marks this year’s annual staged production of a Broadway show, and although no cast has been announced, the musical comedy, set for July 8-10, will be directed and choreographed by Broadway great Jerry Mitchell.

Another annual tradition, the celebration of film composer John Williams, will take place Sept. 2-4, with Williams himself and David Newman taking turns conducting the LA Phil.

Martin and Short, whose routing as a touring act has often taken them seemingly everywhere but L.A., will be in the house for the Bowl’s annual July fireworks extravaganza July 2-4, joined by the Steep Canyon Rangers, Jeff Babko and the LA Phil, conducted by Thomas Wilkins.

Sure to be highly anticipated is the tribute to the classic songs of Sinatra and Lee, with Eilish, Blondie’s Harry, jazz singer Dianne Reeves and Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell as the announced guests so far for the July 27 one-nighter.

Although they aren’t being exactly billed by the moniker of “Loggins & Messina,” as they were during their ’70s heyday as a smash recording duo, the billing of “Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina” sure sounds like a reunion, even if Loggins’ longer run of solo hits will inevitably take up a big part of their shows July 15-16. The two nights mark their first Bowl shows together in 50 years.

Speaking of sharing: Among the intriguing double bills or co-headlining gigs of note, Grace Jones will be joined by CHVCHES on Sept. 25, while Sheryl Crow and Keb’ Mo will share a bill Aug. 3, and Boyz II Men and TLC will be teaming up July 29.

On a handful of shows, pop artists will receive the full orchestral accompaniment treatment. That’s the case with Ricky Martin, joined by Dudamel and the LA Phil July 22-23. A-ha’s catalog will be taken on by Thomas Wilkins and the Bowl Orchestra July 31. Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote will also be joined by Wilkins and the Bowl’s in-house symphony for an Aug. 21 show that is part of a KCRW series.

Duran Duran’s three-night stand will not have an orchestra in tow, but there are fireworks promised as a bonus for the band’s Sept. 9-11 run.

Film screenings with live orchestral accompaniment by either the Phil or the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will again be a staple of the season, with movies including “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” June 30, “Back to the Future” Aug. 5-6 and “Amadeus” Aug. 23. A program titled “Black Movie Soundtrack,” saluting some of the classic scores and songs of Black-focused films, will be back for the fourth year Aug. 24, with jazz bassist Marcus Miller leading the house band, Craig Robinson hosting and Thomas Wilkins conducting the Bowl Orchestra. The traditional “Sing-Along Sound of Music” will of course be enlivening the hills, as well, Sept. 17.

The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival — no longer with Playboy attached to its name — takes place June 25-26, featuring the Roots, Femi Kuti, Gregory Porter, Tower of Power, Terri Lyne Carrington and others. Other jazz events include Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown on Aug. 10, featuring Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangaz and others, and Smooth Summer Jazz on Aug. 28, with George Benson, Boney James and Lala Hathaway. Individual performers of note include Wynton Marsalis leading the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on Sept. 7 and Herbie Hancock concluding the jazz programming for the summer with a show on Sept. 28.

Other dates to possibly put on the calendar: John Fogerty July 30, the Gipsy Kings Aug. 19-20, Diana Ross Aug. 26-27, Pink Martini Sept. 14, Lang Lang Sept. 15 and Pentatonix Sept. 29.

Lang Lang is doing a themed night, described as “a musical adventure” of music from the world of animation with the Philharmonic, incuding selections from the filmographies of Disney, Warner Brothers and Pixar.

These shows represent the in-house productions being put on by the LA Phil organizations, but outside lease events will continue to be announced throughout the coming months.

Subscription series are on sale as of now. “Create Your Own” packages will go on sale March 15. Finally, tickets for single shows will become available May 3 at 10 a.m. For further ticketing information, visit hollywoodbowl.com.

The full lineup of LA Phil-produced events for the summer:

JUNE

101 Festival – Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, June 11, 5PM (free ticket)

101 Festival – The Ford

Sunday, June 12, 5PM (free ticket)

Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival

Saturday, June 25, 3:30PM

Sunday, June 26, 3:30PM

The Roots

Gregory Porter

Tower of Power

Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science

Femi Kuti & The Positive Force

Cory Wong

Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers

Gerald Clayton

Fantastic Negrito

The Azar Lawrence Experience

Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

The Lao Tizer Band

LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert

Thursday, June 30, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

JULY

July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short

Saturday, July 2, 7:30PM

Sunday, July 3, 7:30PM

Monday, July 4, 7:30PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Steve Martin & Martin Short

Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko

Kinky Boots

Friday, July 8, 8PM

Saturday, July 9, 8PM

Sunday, July 10, 7:30PM

Music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper

Book by Harvey Fierstein

Jerry Mitchell, director and choreographer

Cast To Be Announced

The Music of Leonard Bernstein

Tuesday, July 12, 8PM

Thursday, July 14, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Program to be announced

Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina

Friday, July 15, 8PM

Saturday, July 16, 8PM

The Valkyries

Sunday, July 17, 7:30PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Yuval Sharon, director*

Christine Goerke, Brünnhilde

Matthias Goerne, Wotan*

Eva-Maria Westbroek, Sieglinde

Alexandria Shiner, Gerhilde

Laura Wilde, Ortlinde

Tamara Mumford, Waltraute

Ronnita Miller, Schwertleite

Jessica Faselt, Helmwige

Laura Krumm, Siegrune

Taylor Raven, Grimgerde

Deborah Nansteel, Rossweisse

(70) WAGNER Die Walküre Act III

Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet

Wednesday, July 20, 8PM

Thursday, July 21, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

Paris Opera Ballet

Ricky Martin with the LA Phil

Friday, July 22, 8PM

Saturday, July 23, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

A.R. Rahman

Sunday, July 24, 7PM

Beethoven’s Fifths

Tuesday, July 26, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano*

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5

Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more

Wednesday, July 27, 8PM

Christian McBride, musical director

The Count Basie Orchestra

Carmina Burana with Dudamel

Thursday, July 28, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Jorge Glem, cuatro

Elena Villalón, soprano

Santiago Ballerini, tenor

Elliot Madore, baritone

Los Angeles Master Chorale,

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

Gonzalo GRAU Cuatro Concerto (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

ORFF Carmina Burana

Boyz II Men

TLC

Friday, July 29, 8PM

John Fogerty

Saturday, July 30, 8PM

A-ha with Orchestra

Sunday, July 31, 7:30PM

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

AUGUST

Musical Encounters

Tuesday, August 2, 8PM

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Musicians of YOLA

Encuentros Orchestra

Program to be announced

Sheryl Crow

Keb’ Mo’

Wednesday, August 3, 8PM

The Splendor of Saint-Saëns

Thursday, August 4, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor

Pablo Ferrández, cello

Program to include:

SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1

SAINT-SAËNS Symphony No. 3, “Organ”

Back to the Future in Concert

Friday, August 5, 8PM

Saturday, August 6, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

David Newman, conductor

Polo and Pan

Parcels

Sunday, August 7, 7PM

New World Symphony

Tuesday, August 9, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Dalia Stasevska, conductor

Pekka Kuusisto, violin

Anna MEREDITH Nautilus

Daníel BJARNASON Violin Concerto

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”

Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown

Wednesday, August 10, 8PM

Trombone Shorty

Tank and the Bangas

Big Freedia

Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler

George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk perform the music of The Meters

The Soul Rebels

Scheherazade

Thursday, August 11, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Lina González-Granados, conductor

Teng Li, viola

Nina SHEKHAR Lumina

PAGANINI Sonata per la Grand Viola

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Friday, August 12, 8PM

Saturday, August 13, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

USC Trojan Marching Band

Program to Include:

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Durand Jones & The Indications

Celisse

Sunday, August 14, 7PM

An Evening of Rachmaninoff

Tuesday, August 16, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Bramwell Tovey, conductor

Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2

All-American

Thursday, August 18, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Joseph Young, conductor

Davóne Tines, bass-baritone

Carlos SIMON Portrait of a Queen

Michael SCHACHTER/Caroline SHAW/Tyshawn SOREY/Carlos SIMON (devised by Davóne TINES, text by Mahogany L. BROWNE) Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM (world premiere, LA Phil commission)

COPLAND Billy the Kid

The Gipsy Kings

Featuring Nicolas Reyes

Friday, August 19, 8PM

Saturday, August 20, 8PM

Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra

Sunday, August 21, 7PM

Flying Lotus

Hiatus Kaiyote

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Amadeus LIVE in Concert

Tuesday, August 23, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Sarah Hicks, conductor

Joanne Pearce Martin, piano

Pacific Chorale

Robert Istad, Artistic Director

Black Movie Soundtrack IV

Wednesday, August 24, 8PM

Marcus Miller, musical director

Craig Robinson, host

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

Thomas Wilkins, conductor

Clara Schumann and Dvořák

Thursday, August 25, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Marta Gardolińska, conductor

Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano

Clara SCHUMANN Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7

Diana Ross

Friday, August 26, 8PM

Saturday, August 27, 8PM

Smooth Summer Jazz

George Benson • Boney James

Lalah Hathaway

Sunday, August 28, 6:30PM

Beethoven’s Ninth

Tuesday, August 30, 8PM

Thursday, September 1, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Eva Ollikainen, conductor

Michelle Bradley, soprano

Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano

Joshua Blue, tenor

Nathan Berg, bass-baritone

Los Angeles Master Chorale

Grant Gershon, Artistic Director

Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director

Program to include:

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

SEPTEMBER

Maestro of the Movies

Celebrating John Williams at 90

Friday, September 2, 8PM

Saturday, September 3, 8PM

Sunday, September 4, 7:30PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

John Williams, conductor

David Newman, conductor

Mozart Under the Stars

Tuesday, September 6, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Martin Chalifour, violin

MOZART Symphony No. 32

MOZART Violin Concerto No. 4

MOZART Symphony No. 36, “Linz”

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Wednesday, September 7, 8PM

Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Thursday, September 8, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

James Gaffigan, conductor

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra

Wynton MARSALIS All Rise

Fireworks Finale: Duran Duran

Friday, September 9, 8PM

Saturday, September 10, 8PM

Sunday, September 11, 7:30PM

Itzhak Perlman Leads Tchaikovsky

Tuesday, September 13, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Itzhak Perlman, violin/conductor

Randall Goosby, violin

BACH Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043

TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4

Pink Martini

Wednesday, September 14, 8PM

Lang Lang – The Animated Piano

Thursday, September 15, 8PM

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Jahja Ling, conductor

Lang Lang, piano

Sing-A-Long Sound of Music

Saturday, September 17, 6PM Pre-show; 7:30PM film

Melissa Peterman, host

Reggae Night XX

Sunday, September 18, 7PM

UB40

The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson

Maxi Priest

Big Mountain

Latin Jazz Night

Wednesday, September 21, 8PM

Chucho Valdés La Creación (The Creation) with the Yoruban Orchestra

Hilario Durán and John Beasley, musical directors

Cimafunk

ABBA The Concert (tribute band)

Saturday, September 24, 8PM

Grace Jones • CHVRCHES

Sunday, September 25, 7PM

Herbie Hancock

Wednesday, September 28, 8PM

Pentatonix

Thursday, September 29, 8PM