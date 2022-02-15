Hollywood Bowl 2022 Lineup Includes Duran Duran, Loggins & Messina, ‘Kinky Boots,’ Ricky Martin and a Frank Sinatra/Peggy Lee Salute With Billie Eilish

The Hollywood Bowl’s 2022 summer season will include a three-night stand by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees Duran Duran, a fireworks-laden 4th of July engagement by the comedy/bluegrass team of Steve Martin and Martin Short, a Loggins & Messina reunion, a fully staged production of Cyndi Lauper’s Broadway musical “Kinky Boots” and a salute to Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee that will feature Billie Eilish and Debbie Harry, among others.
Artists with shows on the summer agenda include Ricky Martin, Pentatonix, Sheryl Crow, Diana Ross, CHVRCHES, John Fogerty, A-ha, Grace Jones, John Fogerty, UB40, A.R. Rahman, Lang Lang, Pink Martini, the Gipsy Kings, Boyz II Men and TLC.
As always, the LA Philharmonic may be the biggest star on the lineup, with 34 shows scheduled, 10 of which will be under the direction of Gustavo Dudamel.
“Kinky Boots” marks this year’s annual staged production of a Broadway show, and although no cast has been announced, the musical comedy, set for July 8-10, will be directed and choreographed by Broadway great Jerry Mitchell.
Another annual tradition, the celebration of film composer John Williams, will take place Sept. 2-4, with Williams himself and David Newman taking turns conducting the LA Phil.
Martin and Short, whose routing as a touring act has often taken them seemingly everywhere but L.A., will be in the house for the Bowl’s annual July fireworks extravaganza July 2-4, joined by the Steep Canyon Rangers, Jeff Babko and the LA Phil, conducted by Thomas Wilkins.
Sure to be highly anticipated is the tribute to the classic songs of Sinatra and Lee, with Eilish, Blondie’s Harry, jazz singer Dianne Reeves and Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell as the announced guests so far for the July 27 one-nighter.
Although they aren’t being exactly billed by the moniker of “Loggins & Messina,” as they were during their ’70s heyday as a smash recording duo, the billing of “Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina” sure sounds like a reunion, even if Loggins’ longer run of solo hits will inevitably take up a big part of their shows July 15-16. The two nights mark their first Bowl shows together in 50 years.
Speaking of sharing: Among the intriguing double bills or co-headlining gigs of note, Grace Jones will be joined by CHVCHES on Sept. 25, while Sheryl Crow and Keb’ Mo will share a bill Aug. 3, and Boyz II Men and TLC will be teaming up July 29.
On a handful of shows, pop artists will receive the full orchestral accompaniment treatment. That’s the case with Ricky Martin, joined by Dudamel and the LA Phil July 22-23. A-ha’s catalog will be taken on by Thomas Wilkins and the Bowl Orchestra July 31. Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote will also be joined by Wilkins and the Bowl’s in-house symphony for an Aug. 21 show that is part of a KCRW series.
Duran Duran’s three-night stand will not have an orchestra in tow, but there are fireworks promised as a bonus for the band’s Sept. 9-11 run.
Film screenings with live orchestral accompaniment by either the Phil or the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will again be a staple of the season, with movies including “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1” June 30, “Back to the Future” Aug. 5-6 and “Amadeus” Aug. 23. A program titled “Black Movie Soundtrack,” saluting some of the classic scores and songs of Black-focused films, will be back for the fourth year Aug. 24, with jazz bassist Marcus Miller leading the house band, Craig Robinson hosting and Thomas Wilkins conducting the Bowl Orchestra. The traditional “Sing-Along Sound of Music” will of course be enlivening the hills, as well, Sept. 17.
The Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival — no longer with Playboy attached to its name — takes place June 25-26, featuring the Roots, Femi Kuti, Gregory Porter, Tower of Power, Terri Lyne Carrington and others. Other jazz events include Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown on Aug. 10, featuring Big Freedia, Tank and the Bangaz and others, and Smooth Summer Jazz on Aug. 28, with George Benson, Boney James and Lala Hathaway. Individual performers of note include Wynton Marsalis leading the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on Sept. 7 and Herbie Hancock concluding the jazz programming for the summer with a show on Sept. 28.
Other dates to possibly put on the calendar: John Fogerty July 30, the Gipsy Kings Aug. 19-20, Diana Ross Aug. 26-27, Pink Martini Sept. 14, Lang Lang Sept. 15 and Pentatonix Sept. 29.
Lang Lang is doing a themed night, described as “a musical adventure” of music from the world of animation with the Philharmonic, incuding selections from the filmographies of Disney, Warner Brothers and Pixar.
These shows represent the in-house productions being put on by the LA Phil organizations, but outside lease events will continue to be announced throughout the coming months.
Subscription series are on sale as of now. “Create Your Own” packages will go on sale March 15. Finally, tickets for single shows will become available May 3 at 10 a.m. For further ticketing information, visit hollywoodbowl.com.
The full lineup of LA Phil-produced events for the summer:
JUNE
101 Festival – Hollywood Bowl
Saturday, June 11, 5PM (free ticket)
101 Festival – The Ford
Sunday, June 12, 5PM (free ticket)
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Saturday, June 25, 3:30PM
Sunday, June 26, 3:30PM
The Roots
Gregory Porter
Tower of Power
Terri Lyne Carrington + Social Science
Femi Kuti & The Positive Force
Cory Wong
Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Lean on Me: José James Celebrates Bill Withers
Gerald Clayton
Fantastic Negrito
The Azar Lawrence Experience
Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
The Lao Tizer Band
LAUSD Beyond the Bell All-City Jazz Big Band
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in Concert
Thursday, June 30, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
JULY
July 4th Fireworks Spectacular with Steve Martin & Martin Short
Saturday, July 2, 7:30PM
Sunday, July 3, 7:30PM
Monday, July 4, 7:30PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Steve Martin & Martin Short
Steep Canyon Rangers and Jeff Babko
Kinky Boots
Friday, July 8, 8PM
Saturday, July 9, 8PM
Sunday, July 10, 7:30PM
Music and lyrics by Cyndi Lauper
Book by Harvey Fierstein
Jerry Mitchell, director and choreographer
Cast To Be Announced
The Music of Leonard Bernstein
Tuesday, July 12, 8PM
Thursday, July 14, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Program to be announced
Kenny Loggins with Jim Messina
Friday, July 15, 8PM
Saturday, July 16, 8PM
The Valkyries
Sunday, July 17, 7:30PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Yuval Sharon, director*
Christine Goerke, Brünnhilde
Matthias Goerne, Wotan*
Eva-Maria Westbroek, Sieglinde
Alexandria Shiner, Gerhilde
Laura Wilde, Ortlinde
Tamara Mumford, Waltraute
Ronnita Miller, Schwertleite
Jessica Faselt, Helmwige
Laura Krumm, Siegrune
Taylor Raven, Grimgerde
Deborah Nansteel, Rossweisse
(70) WAGNER Die Walküre Act III
Dudamel and Paris Opera Ballet
Wednesday, July 20, 8PM
Thursday, July 21, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Paris Opera Ballet
Ricky Martin with the LA Phil
Friday, July 22, 8PM
Saturday, July 23, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
A.R. Rahman
Sunday, July 24, 7PM
Beethoven’s Fifths
Tuesday, July 26, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano*
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
Tribute to Peggy Lee and Frank Sinatra with special guests Billie Eilish, Debbie Harry, Dianne Reeves, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and more
Wednesday, July 27, 8PM
Christian McBride, musical director
The Count Basie Orchestra
Carmina Burana with Dudamel
Thursday, July 28, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Jorge Glem, cuatro
Elena Villalón, soprano
Santiago Ballerini, tenor
Elliot Madore, baritone
Los Angeles Master Chorale,
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
Gonzalo GRAU Cuatro Concerto (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
ORFF Carmina Burana
Boyz II Men
TLC
Friday, July 29, 8PM
John Fogerty
Saturday, July 30, 8PM
A-ha with Orchestra
Sunday, July 31, 7:30PM
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
AUGUST
Musical Encounters
Tuesday, August 2, 8PM
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Musicians of YOLA
Encuentros Orchestra
Program to be announced
Sheryl Crow
Keb’ Mo’
Wednesday, August 3, 8PM
The Splendor of Saint-Saëns
Thursday, August 4, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Paolo Bortolameolli, conductor
Pablo Ferrández, cello
Program to include:
SAINT-SAËNS Cello Concerto No. 1
SAINT-SAËNS Symphony No. 3, “Organ”
Back to the Future in Concert
Friday, August 5, 8PM
Saturday, August 6, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Newman, conductor
Polo and Pan
Parcels
Sunday, August 7, 7PM
New World Symphony
Tuesday, August 9, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Dalia Stasevska, conductor
Pekka Kuusisto, violin
Anna MEREDITH Nautilus
Daníel BJARNASON Violin Concerto
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, “From the New World”
Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown
Wednesday, August 10, 8PM
Trombone Shorty
Tank and the Bangas
Big Freedia
Cyril Neville: The Uptown Ruler
George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk perform the music of The Meters
The Soul Rebels
Scheherazade
Thursday, August 11, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Lina González-Granados, conductor
Teng Li, viola
Nina SHEKHAR Lumina
PAGANINI Sonata per la Grand Viola
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Friday, August 12, 8PM
Saturday, August 13, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
USC Trojan Marching Band
Program to Include:
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Durand Jones & The Indications
Celisse
Sunday, August 14, 7PM
An Evening of Rachmaninoff
Tuesday, August 16, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Bramwell Tovey, conductor
Nobuyuki Tsujii, piano
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
All-American
Thursday, August 18, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Joseph Young, conductor
Davóne Tines, bass-baritone
Carlos SIMON Portrait of a Queen
Michael SCHACHTER/Caroline SHAW/Tyshawn SOREY/Carlos SIMON (devised by Davóne TINES, text by Mahogany L. BROWNE) Concerto No. 2: ANTHEM (world premiere, LA Phil commission)
COPLAND Billy the Kid
The Gipsy Kings
Featuring Nicolas Reyes
Friday, August 19, 8PM
Saturday, August 20, 8PM
Flying Lotus and Hiatus Kaiyote with Orchestra
Sunday, August 21, 7PM
Flying Lotus
Hiatus Kaiyote
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Amadeus LIVE in Concert
Tuesday, August 23, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Sarah Hicks, conductor
Joanne Pearce Martin, piano
Pacific Chorale
Robert Istad, Artistic Director
Black Movie Soundtrack IV
Wednesday, August 24, 8PM
Marcus Miller, musical director
Craig Robinson, host
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Clara Schumann and Dvořák
Thursday, August 25, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Marta Gardolińska, conductor
Isata Kanneh-Mason, piano
Clara SCHUMANN Piano Concerto in A minor, Op. 7
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7
Diana Ross
Friday, August 26, 8PM
Saturday, August 27, 8PM
Smooth Summer Jazz
George Benson • Boney James
Lalah Hathaway
Sunday, August 28, 6:30PM
Beethoven’s Ninth
Tuesday, August 30, 8PM
Thursday, September 1, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Eva Ollikainen, conductor
Michelle Bradley, soprano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Joshua Blue, tenor
Nathan Berg, bass-baritone
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
Program to include:
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9
SEPTEMBER
Maestro of the Movies
Celebrating John Williams at 90
Friday, September 2, 8PM
Saturday, September 3, 8PM
Sunday, September 4, 7:30PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
John Williams, conductor
David Newman, conductor
Mozart Under the Stars
Tuesday, September 6, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Nicholas McGegan, conductor
Martin Chalifour, violin
MOZART Symphony No. 32
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 4
MOZART Symphony No. 36, “Linz”
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Wednesday, September 7, 8PM
Wynton Marsalis’ All Rise
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Thursday, September 8, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
James Gaffigan, conductor
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Wynton MARSALIS All Rise
Fireworks Finale: Duran Duran
Friday, September 9, 8PM
Saturday, September 10, 8PM
Sunday, September 11, 7:30PM
Itzhak Perlman Leads Tchaikovsky
Tuesday, September 13, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Itzhak Perlman, violin/conductor
Randall Goosby, violin
BACH Concerto for Two Violins in D minor, BWV 1043
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4
Pink Martini
Wednesday, September 14, 8PM
Lang Lang – The Animated Piano
Thursday, September 15, 8PM
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Jahja Ling, conductor
Lang Lang, piano
Sing-A-Long Sound of Music
Saturday, September 17, 6PM Pre-show; 7:30PM film
Melissa Peterman, host
Reggae Night XX
Sunday, September 18, 7PM
UB40
The Original Wailers featuring Al Anderson
Maxi Priest
Big Mountain
Latin Jazz Night
Wednesday, September 21, 8PM
Chucho Valdés La Creación (The Creation) with the Yoruban Orchestra
Hilario Durán and John Beasley, musical directors
Cimafunk
ABBA The Concert (tribute band)
Saturday, September 24, 8PM
Grace Jones • CHVRCHES
Sunday, September 25, 7PM
Herbie Hancock
Wednesday, September 28, 8PM
Pentatonix
Thursday, September 29, 8PM