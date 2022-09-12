Music Industry Moves: Hit-Boy and James Fauntleroy Named Kingship Co-Executive Producers and Songwriters

Grammy-winning producer-songwriters Hit-Boy and James Fauntleroy have signed on as co-executive producers and the sonic creative team for the “NFT supergroup” Kingship. Together, the pair will work with Arnell, Kingship’s “Mutant DJ and Producer,” to oversee the group’s music direction and sound.

“I’m always looking to push things forward musically,” said Hit-Boy, who has worked with Beyonce, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West and many others, “and this is a great opportunity to do something new in the web3 space.” Fauntleroy, who’s collaborated with Beyonce, Rihanna, Drake, Nipsey Hussle and others, added, “It’s so exciting to be a part of something historical and ambitious. As a huge nerd, and music fanatic, I can’t wait to see what comes from the intersection of the web3 collectors/creatives and the entertainment creative community.”

“I’m incredibly thankful that Hit-Boy and James Fauntleroy, two of the most influential and creative geniuses in the entire industry, are coming together to develop the music and sound for Kingship,” said Celine Joshua, head of 10:22PM, to which the group is signed.

+ Paris-based digital music company Believe has named Béatrice Dumurgier as its COO, the company announced Monday. According to the announcement, in this newly created role she will “lead Believe’s end-to-end execution while being a core contributor of the Group’s global strategy.” She was previously CEO of BNP Paribas Personal Investors, then COO of BlaBlaCar and senior advisor at BlackFin Capital Partners.

Believe founder-CEO Denis Ladegaillerie said, “I am thrilled to welcome Béatrice amongst our ranks as Believe’s new COO as I’m convinced her expertise in digital transformation and scaling up businesses, as well as her leadership is the perfect fit to accompany Believe in this next phase of growth and ensure our teams are fully equipped to best support our artists and labels in alignment with our values of respect, fairness and transparency.”

+ Quality Control’s QC Media Holdings company has named Atlanta native Brandon Farmer partner at its Solid Foundation Management. He began his career working with Justin Bieber, then founded B. Farmer Management, where he worked with Latto, Jeremiah, Kelly Rowland, Sevyn Streeter, and Rotimi.

“Brandon is a perfect fit for Solid Foundation. He fights for his clients and makes a real impact on their careers, and that’s the type of energy we’re looking for,” said Solid Foundation president Simone Mitchell.

+ iHeartMedia has named Uta Knablein as the company’s new chief product officer for iHeartRadio. She was previously iHeartMedia’s EVP of iHeartRadio’s flagship products and user experience; prior to joining the company in 2018, she held roles at Nickelodeon Digital, Outbrain, JPMorgan and CNBC. In her new role, Knablein will report directly to Conal Byrne, CEO of iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group.

“At iHeartMedia, we’re committed to innovation and being on the forefront of this fast paced industry,” said Byrne. “Since joining the team, Uta has played a critical role in elevating the user experience through groundbreaking products and features. With her decades of experience and shared values, there is no doubt she is the right leader for our product team. As we look toward the future, we’re thrilled to have Uta’s depth of industry knowledge to keep us on the cutting edge.”

+ Sixthman, which stages cruises and festivals for Kiss, Jon Bon Jovi and many others, has named Kristine Marshall and Bryce Carr senior directors of event development. Marshall will remain based in New York and Carr in Los Angeles. Marshall previously was an agent at ICM Partners and CAA; Carr held roles at Rally.io, Fender Musical Instruments and Bandsintown.

“Sixthman is in strategic growth mode, both in the number of events we are producing and across entertainment verticals,” said VP Jeff Cuellar. “Bringing Kristine Marshall and Bryce Carr to the Sixthman team is only going to allow us to keep creating new and more immersive destination events.”