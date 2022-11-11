HBO Concert Special ‘Piano y Mujer II,’ Featuring Arthur Hanlon, Sets Release Date

Following the success of the HBO concert special and Sony Latin album “Piano y Mujer,” pianist Arthur Hanlon will join forces with an array of Latin female singers in “Piano y Mujer II.”

The HBO concert special and album features Hanlon with reggaetón legend Ivy Queen, Mexican power duo Ha*Ash, Colombian singer Catalina García of Monsieur Periné, Costa Rican singer/songwriter Debi Nova and Mexican powerhouse Lupita Infante. The all-female roster joins Arthur performing a series of acoustic renditions of their most successful songs alongside Latin hits. The album is out November 25 on Sony Music Latin and the HBO concert special, produced by Loud and Live and Sony, debuts Tuesday, November 29 on HBO Max in the U.S. and Latin America.

With musical production and arrangements by Hanlon with Eddie Perez, “Piano y Mijer II” features renditions of classics like Rocío Jurado’s “Ya Te Olvidé,” performed by reggaetón icon Ivy Queen;a retro versión of “Bésame Mucho” with Catalina García; Ha*Ash performing their hit “Aprendí de Ti” as well as “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with gospel tinges; singer/songwriter Debi Nova singing “Quizás, Quizás, Quizás”’; and ranchera star Lupita Infante with “Without You/ Sin Tí,” the first official recording of the bilingual version of the song written and first performed by Badfinger, but made into a hit by Harry Nilsson and later Mariah Carey.

“A piano and a female voice are the ideal combination. When we recorded the first ‘Piano y Mujer,’ we were looking to make beautiful, meaningful music, especially in the middle of the pandemic,” says Hanlon. “The fact that the project resonated so strongly that HBO and Sony decided to release ‘Part II’ is a testament to the beauty of the music, but also, to the power of cultural connection. Everyone featured is so different, we all represent different countries and cultures, and yet, we all make wonderful music together.”