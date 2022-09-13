Harry Styles Partners With Voter-Registration Org HeadCount for Free Trip to ‘Harryween’ Concert

Harry Styles has announced that he is partnering with non-partisan voter-engagement organization HeadCount in an effort to inspire his U.S fans to check their voter registration status and vote in this year’s midterm elections — and he’s throwing in a free trip to his legendary “Harryween” Halloween concert as an incentive.

As part of HeadCount’s “Good To Vote” initiative, the collaboration will award an experience including travel to this year’s “Harryween” show on October 31st at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA. Last year’s two “Harryween” concerts at New York’s Madison Square Garden featured his entire band dressed as Wizard of Oz characters on the first night (with Styles as Dorothy) and in clown costumes on the next; he covered “Over the Rainbow” on the first night and Britney Spears’ “Toxic” on the second.

Styles’ “Love On Tour” also features HeadCount volunteers who are checking voter registration status and getting fans registered at each U.S. stop.

Fans can check their registration status, register to vote, and enter the contest by visiting HeadCount.org/HARRYSTYLES or by texting “HARRY” to 57568. One lucky winner and a friend will be randomly-selected to see Styles perform in Los Angeles on Halloween. The experience includes two concert tickets, airfare and hotel, along with a package of merchandise, and a poster signed by Styles himself.

Good to Vote is the HeadCount’s primary online campaign to help young people prepare to vote. Launched in 2020, the initiative directly engaged over 600,000 voters with the chance to win custom experiences and prizes from Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Samuel L. Jackson, and more.

Launched in 2004, HeadCount has registered more than a million voters over the years, and assists with the voting process in many other nonpartisan ways. It stages nonpartisan voter registration drives at more than 1,000 live events each year and collaborates with cultural leaders to promote civic engagement.

According to its mission statement, “HeadCount is a non-partisan organization that uses the power of music to register voters and promote participation in democracy. We reach young people and music fans where they already are – at concerts and online – to inform and empower.”

If the past few years and months have proven one thing, it’s the importance of voting in the United States. While Census Bureau’s estimates confirmed that 2020 voter turnout was the highest in nearly 30 years — 66.8%, 5 points higher than 2016 — the forthcoming midterm elections, which traditionally have much lower turnout than presidential ones, are vitally important as well.

Anyone can sign up to be a volunteer — see all concerts seeking volunteers here: https://www.headcount.org/volunteer/