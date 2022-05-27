Harry Styles Says ‘End Gun Violence,’ Partners With Nonprofit Everytown for Upcoming Tour

Harry Styles has issued a statement following the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, demanding an end to gun violence.

The Tuesday shooting resulted in the deaths of 19 children and two teachers, leading to calls to action on social media from politicians, civic leaders and Hollywood figures alike. Styles joined the chorus on Friday, announcing that he would be partnering with the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety during his upcoming North American tour.

“Along with all of you, I have been absolutely devastated by the recent string of mass shootings in America, culminating at the latest in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” Styles’ post reads. “On our North American tour, we will be partnering with Everytown who work to end gun violence, donating to support their efforts and sharing their suggested action items.”

