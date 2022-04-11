Harry Styles Has Year’s Biggest Weekly Streaming Number, With 44 Million, After Breaking Single-Day Records

Harry Styles had quite the release week, to say the least, with the much-anticipated “As It Was,” the singer’s first single from his forthcoming album, setting not just a high-water streaming mark for 2022 so far but breaking some all-time records as well.

Following its March 31 release, “As It Was” debuted with 43.8 million streams, the best streaming week yet for a song in 2022, according to Billboard. It also topped charts all over the world, including a bow at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 that was announced Monday. “As It Was” is the first song released in 2022 to debut in the top spot on that chart, as well as on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.

“As It Was” broke the record for the biggest single-day streams (8.3 million) for a song by a male artist in global Spotify chart history, Sony Music confirmed. It was also the most-streamed song globally in a single day in 2022 so far with 21.6 million streams.

Last but not least, “As It Was” broke the Apple Music streaming record for most first-day streams for a song released in 2022.

The track also garnered astounding numbers in radio airplay with 27.2 million audience impressions and 10,300 downloads sold in the April 1-7 tracking week, according to Luminate, formerly MRC Data.

Globally, the single has also entered the charts at No. 1 in the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Australia, Switzerland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and Canada, and it already claimed rights as the biggest selling single of the year in the U.K.

“As It Was” is the leading single for Styles’ upcoming album “Harry’s House,” his third solo studio album and first music release since 2019’s “Fine Line.”

The new 13-track full-length album was recorded in multiple locations across the U.K., Los Angeles and Tokyo in 2020 and 2021. It was written by Styles alongside frequent collaborators Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Mitch Rowland.

Styles is also set to headline Coachella on April 15 and 22 and will continue his “Love on Tour” in support of Harry’s House in stadiums and arenas across the world this summer, starting June 11 in Glasgow.