Harry Styles Registers Nearly 55,000 Voters in Partnership With HeadCount

A key component of Harry Styles’ blockbuster “Love on Tour” U.S. trek has been its “Good To Vote” initiative with non-partisan voter-engagement organization HeadCount — which has registered nearly 55,000 voters and has broken several registration and engagement records in HeadCount’s 18-year history.

Harry’s “Good To Vote” (GTV) sweepstakes, which launched in September and ended last week, will award a fan travel and tickets to Styles’ popular annual “Harryween” show on October 31st at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. In the first 24 hours of the sweepstakes’ announcement, HeadCount saw an all-time high of registrations in one day with over 28,760 people signing up to vote. Overall, Harry has helped register more 54,300+ people to vote making it the No. 1 music-driven campaign in HeadCount’s 18 year history. Styles also inspired more than 188,000 digital actions, such as checking registration status or registering to vote on HeadCount’s website.

Variety spoke with executive director Andrew Bernstein about HeadCount and how the music world can help make a difference earlier this month; head here for information on the organization and volunteering.

Over the years HeadCount has also worked closely with Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Panic! At The Disco, David Byrne, Anderson .Paak, Tinashe, Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Dead & Company, Paramore and many more. The organization has registered nearly 200,000 voters already this year — the most it has seen to date for a midterm election (the previous peak was 89,000), and has led hundreds of thousands of others to check their registration status.

It has signed up more than 1.2 million voters since it launched in 2004.